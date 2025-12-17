DDD Creative Lighting Highlights BioDistrict Hub

NEW ORLEANS — The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) and the New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) has announced the completion of a new creative lighting installation on the NOBIC campus along historic Canal Street. The project, designed by Studio West and installed by Frischhertz Electric, brings new visual energy to the center that enhances the growing BioDistrict innovation corridor anchored by three medical schools and multiple incubators.

The new installation uses dynamic, programmable lighting to highlight NOBIC’s architectural features and strengthen the BioDistrict’s identity along one of the city’s most prominent corridors. The project is the latest in a series of coordinated investments by DDD to support the BioDistrict’s long-term vision and reinforce Downtown New Orleans as a hub for bioscience research, entrepreneurship, and commercialization.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Downtown Development District for sponsoring this project that beautifies Canal Street, improves safety, and shines light on innovation in Downtown,” said NOBIC Executive Director Kris Khalil.

- Sponsors -

Over the past two years, DDD has provided sustained leadership and financial support for a number of BioDistrict initiatives within Downtown and guided by the BioDistrict Strategic Plan. These investments include public art, landscape improvements, district identity enhancements, planning studies, and entrepreneurial programming.

“DDD is proud to deepen our commitment to the BioDistrict and further enhance Canal Street as a vibrant anchor of innovation,” said Seth Knudsen, President & CEO of the Downtown Development District. “This lighting project exemplifies how public-private collaboration can advance economic development, support next-generation industries, and strengthen the identity of Downtown for residents, workers, and visitors alike.”

In the coming year, DDD will continue to invest in the district with the next phase of lighting enhancements at Molly Marine Plaza funded by the Louisiana Legislature in 2025. Expected to be completed by mid-Summer 2026, the project will illuminate another important Canal Street gateway to both Downtown and the BioDistrict.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

DDD’s Broader Role in the BioDistrict

Over the past two years, the Downtown Development District has positioned itself as a key driver of downtown’s transformation, investing in public space improvements, market analysis and district branding to support growth in the BioDistrict and broader Central Business District.

The district has released quarterly market reports tracking rising residential growth and real estate activity, supported landscaping and gateway upgrades at multiple BioDistrict entry points, and aligned with city planning efforts to enhance Canal Street’s commercial viability — evidence of a sustained push to strengthen Downtown’s appeal for residents, workers and innovators.

About the Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans

Created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1974 (LA Rev Stat § 33:2740.3) as the nation’s first assessment-based Business Improvement District, The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) provides enhanced economic development and public space services to Downtown New Orleans.

- Sponsors -

It accomplishes its mission through initiatives assisting Downtown property and business owners, administering multiple grant programs, employing Public Safety Rangers, deploying Clean Team sanitation workers, and providing significant funding for outreach to the homeless, additional New Orleans Police Department patrols, and armed private security throughout its District.

The DDD services the area bounded by Iberville Street, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Claiborne Avenue, and the Mississippi River. More information is available at www.downtownnola.com.

About the New Orleans BioInnovation Center

The New Orleans BioInnovation Center (NOBIC) is a nonprofit business incubator focused on advancing life science entrepreneurship and technology commercialization in Louisiana. The mission of NOBIC is to create a successful biotech ecosystem by providing emerging companies with customized commercialization services, premier facilities, and a comprehensive support network.

Through relationships with research institutions, economic development organizations, and industry stakeholders, NOBIC helps its clients de-risk novel technologies, attract funding, and improve global health outcomes. Since inception, the New Orleans BioInnovation Center has supported hundreds of startups, generating hundreds of millions in funding and significantly advancing global health solutions.