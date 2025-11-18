DDD Celebrates 2025 Downtown NOLA Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Downtown Development District (DDD) has announced the honorees for the 2025 Downtown NOLA Awards, an annual celebration of excellence, resilience, and innovation in the heart of New Orleans.

Each year, DDD honors the individuals, businesses, and organizations working to drive positive change across Downtown. The awards honor those who help make the District cleaner, safer, and stronger through creativity, collaboration, and community investment.

This year’s Downtown NOLA Awards Honorees represent a dynamic cross-section of arts, business, education, and civic leadership.

Arts New Orleans

In collaboration with GNO, Inc., DDD, and other partners, Arts New Orleans transformed the visual landscape of Downtown ahead of Super Bowl LIX through a series of vibrant public art projects. From the groundbreaking Unframed mural exhibition to BMike’s striking mural on the Heal Garage and Carl Joe Williams’ colorful work on the Civic District Courthouse, these projects have left a lasting imprint on the city’s core and amplified its creative identity.

Arts District New Orleans (ADNO)

Since 1994, ADNO has been a driving force behind the city’s contemporary art scene, founding the iconic White Linen Night as part of its First Saturday Gallery Openings. Now celebrating its 31st year, the event draws more than 30,000 visitors annually to explore the neighborhood’s galleries, shops, and restaurants—fostering year-round engagement and economic vitality throughout Downtown.

Abby Jones

As Director of Sales and Marketing for the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center, Abby Jones exemplifies creative leadership in the entertainment and tourism industries. Known for fusing national acts with local culture—such as her viral “Giant Friendship Bracelets” activation during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—Jones consistently champions local artists, small businesses, and nonprofits. Her innovative approach continues to elevate Downtown’s profile as a destination for world-class experiences.

Bianca Cook

Founder of The NOLA Collective, Bianca Cook has built one of New Orleans’ most influential digital media brands, celebrating the city’s culture and community with a focus on Downtown. In just two years, her platform has grown to reach over 40,000 Instagram followers, 11,000 TikTok followers, and a newsletter audience spanning 40 U.S. states and 20+ countries. Through initiatives like The Link Up, Cook connects residents and businesses while reimagining how Downtown New Orleans is represented in the digital space.

Celebrate Canal! Coalition

Under the visionary leadership Sandra Herman, the Celebrate Canal! Coalition has united public and private partners to revitalize one of New Orleans’ most iconic corridors. Through creative placemaking projects like the Windows on Canal and dynamic programming, the Coalition is reestablishing Canal Street as a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly destination that blends art, tourism, and commerce to enhance Downtown’s vitality.

Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.)

As a regional economic development leader, GNO, Inc. spearheaded major civic improvements to prepare Downtown for Super Bowl LIX, coordinating city and state partners to deliver critical infrastructure, beautification, and lighting upgrades. Key initiatives—such as Project French Doors—enhanced gateways into the French Quarter, strengthened walkability, and improved public spaces, creating both a world-class experience for visitors and long-term benefits for residents.

Tulane University

As the largest employer Downtown, Tulane University plays a central role in driving innovation and investment in New Orleans’ urban core. Home to its Schools of Medicine, Social Work, and Public Health, Tulane is now leading a transformative renewal of the district with more than $1 billion in construction, much of it Downtown. These investments will expand bioscience research, biotechnology entrepreneurship, and interdisciplinary collaboration, anchoring the next generation of growth in the city.

DDD Exceptional Service Awards

In addition to the above, DDD also recognizes three of its own dedicated team members for exceptional service:

Lloyd Young, Public Safety Officer of the Year

Robert Thomas, Public Safety Ranger of the Year

Alfredo Perez, Clean Team Ambassador of the Year

2025 Downtown NOLA Awards Ceremony – Event Details

The sold-out 2025 Downtown NOLA Awards Ceremony will take place on Nov. 20 at Caesars Sportsbook inside Caesars New Orleans. This year’s event is generously sponsored by Tulane University, The Helis Foundation, HRI Properties, Delta Utilities, Place St. Charles, Louisiana Asset Management Pool, Jones Walker, Ochsner Health, New Orleans BioInnovation Center, GNO, Inc., Orleans Tower and 1615 Poydras, Riverwalk New Orleans, the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, and Audubon Nature Institute.

About the Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans

Created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1974 (LA Rev Stat § 33:2740.3) as the nation’s first assessment-based Business Improvement District, The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) provides enhanced economic development and public space services to Downtown New Orleans.

It accomplishes its mission through initiatives assisting Downtown property and business owners, administering multiple grant programs, employing Public Safety Rangers, deploying Clean Team sanitation workers, and providing significant funding for outreach to the homeless, additional New Orleans Police Department patrols, and armed private security throughout its District.

The DDD services the area bounded by Iberville Street, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Claiborne Avenue, and the Mississippi River.