DDD Begins Canal Street Phase II Enhancements

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Downtown Development District (DDD) has begun construction on the next phase of infrastructure enhancements along Canal Street, continuing its long-term commitment to one of New Orleans’ most iconic corridors.

The work builds on Mayor Helena Moreno’s Canal Street Renaissance Executive Order, which established a coordinated, cross-agency effort to restore Canal Street as a safe, vibrant, and economically thriving destination.

Funded through more than $150,000 in DDD Capital Bond and Operating funds, Canal Street Phase II will focus on critical repairs and upgrades that improve safety, accessibility, and the overall pedestrian experience while preparing the corridor for future placemaking investment to City assets.

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“The Downtown Development District is committed to making the steady investments that create a cleaner, safer, and stronger Downtown,” said Seth Knudsen, President & CEO of the Downtown Development District. “Canal Street is one of New Orleans’ most important corridors, and these improvements reflect our long-term focus on maintaining the public infrastructure that supports residents, businesses, and visitors every day.”

Canal Street Phase II Enhancements

Project improvements include:

Reconstruction of the Molly Marine Plaza sidewalk.

Improvements to more than 1,700 square feet of brick and flagstone sidewalks.

Cleanout of more than 850 linear feet of sidewalk drains.

Installation of 30 new steel drain covers.

ADA curb landing upgrades.

Replacement of 40 granite sidewalk tiles.

Replacement of 12 granite curb sections.

Replacement of 67 termite bait station covers.

The Molly Marine Plaza improvements will also prepare the site for a new public lighting installation scheduled for later this year, adding another enhancement to Canal Street’s public spaces.

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“Mayor Moreno’s Canal Street Executive Order recognizes that the future of this critical corridor depends on sustained investment, strong infrastructure, and coordination across City agencies and community partners,” said Sayde Finkel, Canal Street Renaissance Director. “Canal Street’s success is also closely tied to the strength of the Downtown and French Quarter, and our ability to create a thriving, connected environment across these neighborhoods. Projects like this demonstrate what we can accomplish when we align our resources and work collaboratively toward a shared vision for Canal Street—one that is safer, more accessible, and better positioned to support businesses, residents, and visitors for years to come.”

This investment represents another step in the DDD’s ongoing efforts to enhance Canal Street and strengthen Downtown’s primary commercial corridor. Working alongside city and community partners, the DDD will continue advancing projects that improve walkability, accessibility, and the overall experience for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Editor’s Note: For more in-depth stories highlighting Downtown New Orleans developments, visit the New Orleans Magazine September edition.