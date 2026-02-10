DDD 2025 Annual Report Highlights 50 Years of Impact

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) marked a historic milestone in 2025, celebrating its 50th anniversary as the nation’s first property tax assessment-based Business Improvement District, while delivering measurable results that continue to strengthen Downtown New Orleans.

DDD’s newly released 2025 Annual Report highlights a year of enhanced services, strategic investments, and partnerships that advanced its core mission to ensure Downtown New Orleans is cleaner, safer, and stronger for residents, workers, businesses, and visitors.

“Fifty years in, DDD remains focused on what matters most — delivering real, visible improvements to Downtown every single day,” said Seth Knudsen, President & CEO of the Downtown Development District. “From daily cleaning and public safety services to economic development, advocacy, and placemaking, our team is deeply committed to ensuring Downtown New Orleans can compete and win on a national and global stage.”

DDD – Cleaner

In 2025, DDD’s Clean Team completed tens of thousands of maintenance tasks beyond city-level services across the District, including weed abatement on more than 7,000 blocks, pressure washing on 15,000 blocks, graffiti removal, debris pickup, and routine high-traffic area assessments to maintain Downtown’s busiest corridors.

DDD – Safer

DDD’s comprehensive public safety efforts included more than 32,000 hospitality checks, 3,800 calls for service, 172 unique unhoused individuals served, and expanded partnerships with NOPD, private patrols, and service providers. A major highlight was the opening of the DDD Security Alliance Outpost at 119 Royal Street, strengthening security at a critical gateway between Canal Street and the French Quarter through a partnership with Starwood Capital and the Astor Crowne Plaza.

DDD – Stronger

Through economic development, policy leadership, and partnerships, DDD supported ribbon cuttings, market research, stakeholder engagement, and major public space initiatives, including the French Doors Project, Light Up Lafayette Street, and BioDistrict Landscaping. DDD also played a key coordination role in citywide infrastructure efforts tied to Super Bowl LIX, ensuring Downtown was ready to welcome the world.

In 2025, DDD was funded by a special property assessment across nearly 3,900 properties, generating approximately $9.8 million to deliver enhanced services across its 1.2-square-mile district — home to one-third of the city’s sales tax base and Louisiana’s largest job center.

“This annual report shows how strategic investment, strong partnerships, and a focus on results translate into a Downtown that is cleaner, safer, and better positioned for long-term growth,” said Chris R. Ross, Chair of the DDD Board of Commissioners. “The Board is proud of the work DDD delivers every day on behalf of property owners, businesses, workers, residents, and visitors.”