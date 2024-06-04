David Capo: Northwestern Mutual Community Service Award Winner and JA Volunteer

Have you ever wondered how one person’s commitment can make a profound difference in the lives of countless others? David Capo has dedicated an incredible three decades of his life to shaping the future of our community through education with generations of JA alumni reporting the impression he made on them as a volunteer in their classrooms.

Celebrating the philanthropic work of its financial advisors each year, Northwestern Mutual recognizes individuals who have shown outstanding volunteerism and leadership through its Community Service Awards. Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans is thrilled to announce that this year our longest-serving volunteer, David Capo, has won this well-deserved acknowledgement that comes with a $15,000 donation to our organization from Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

This is the fourth time David has been recognized for his tremendous service as a JA volunteer, benefiting Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans with grants in 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2024, with a total of $60,000 in donations from Northwestern Mutual. This is all due to David’s outstanding work delivering JA programs to youth in the area. We are incredibly grateful for David’s dedication and for a company that encourages community engagement.

David’s journey as a JA volunteer is one of inspiration, selflessness, and an unwavering dedication to the empowerment of our youth. It all began with a single encounter during his days as a student in an afterschool program, an experience that left an indelible mark on him. It was this initial exposure to JA that ignited a passion within him, a desire to give back and pay forward the invaluable lessons he had learned. In 1994, David embarked on his volunteering journey with JA, a journey that would span 30 plus years and encompass more than 4,460 hours of his time. During this time, he has touched the lives of more than 17,500 students. David’s commitment is not just about numbers; it’s about the impact he has had on each of these students.

As a JA volunteer, David has been a beacon of knowledge, sharing insights into personal finance and the intricacies of global marketplaces in a way that is both engaging and memorable. His classroom is a place where learning becomes an adventure, a fun, hands-on experience that

students cherish. Whether it was introducing computer programs before the digital age took hold or infusing a touch of New Orleans flair into his lessons through costumed games, David’s primary goal has always been to ensure that students leave his class with a passion for learning and a desire to succeed.

David’s story is not just one of success; it’s also a testament to resilience. Over the years, he and JA have faced numerous challenges, from hurricanes to the global pandemic. Yet, their commitment to the profound impact of JA’s mission on the lives of students has remained unshaken. David’s enduring dedication to JA is evident in the fact that he has given more volunteer hours than any other volunteer in its nearly 70-year history.

For David, the true honor lies in the memories and connections he has forged with thousands of inquisitive young minds. He hopes that they remember him as fondly as he remembers them, carrying the lessons he imparted close to their hearts.

As we celebrate David Capo’s incredible 30 plus year journey with JA this year, we invite you to join him in making a difference. Volunteering with JA is an opportunity to shape the future, empower young minds, and inspire the next generation of leaders. Your commitment, like David’s, can leave an indelible mark on our community.

If you’re ready to ignite inspiration, share your knowledge, and be part of something bigger, consider volunteering with Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans. Together, we can continue to make a lasting impact on the lives of our youth and create a brighter future for all.

To learn more about volunteering with JA, visit jagno.org/be-a-volunteer.

Join us in celebrating David Capo’s remarkable journey and be inspired to start your own. Together, we can shape a better tomorrow for our community’s youth.

