Daughters Beyond Incarceration Launches 2025 Policy Fellowship for High School Girls with Incarcerated Parents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Daughters Beyond Incarceration (DBI) has announced the launch of its 2025 Policy Fellowship which aims to be an empowering program designed to educate and engage high school girls with incarcerated parents in the legislative process. The fellowship runs from January to July 2025, providing participants with hands-on experience in criminal justice reform, voting rights, and policymaking. Fellows will earn $3,000 for their participation.

The fellowship is open to girls ages 15-18 who are currently enrolled in high school and have an incarcerated parent. The application period closes on Dec. 14, 2024, and interested applicants can apply through DBI’s Policy Fellowship Application Form.

“Every year, we see the impact of incarceration ripple through families and communities. This fellowship is about empowering the daughters of incarcerated individuals to become advocates and leaders in shaping a more just system,” said Dominque Johnson, Executive Director of Daughters Beyond Incarceration. “We’re giving these young women the tools, resources, and confidence to not only tell their stories but to create lasting change in their communities.”

Key Fellowship Highlights:

Eligibility: High school girls (ages 15-18) with an incarcerated parent.

High school girls (ages 15-18) with an incarcerated parent. Stipend: Participants earn $3,000 during the program.

Participants earn $3,000 during the program. Program Focus: Voting rights, criminal justice, and the legislative process.

Voting rights, criminal justice, and the legislative process. Timeline: January–July 2025.

January–July 2025. Application Deadline: December 14, 2024.

December 14, 2024. How to Apply: Submit an application via this form.

Applicants are encouraged to express their interest creatively through essays, songs, poems, or videos in response to the question: “Why is it important for you to help raise awareness of the damages incarceration causes to families?”

DBI invites educators, parents, community activists, and advocates to share this opportunity widely. Community members can support by sharing DBI’s recruitment flyers and encouraging eligible students in their networks to apply. Together, we can equip these young women with the tools they need to make a difference. For more information, visit www.dbinola.org.