NEW ORLEANS — A new Sierra Club report warns that growing electricity demand from data centers could reverse 15 years of progress in reducing U.S. power sector emissions, raising questions about the environmental and health implications of Louisiana’s rapidly expanding data center industry.

“For over a decade, communities, advocates, and changemakers have stepped up to protect our air and water from toxic pollution and taken swift action to protect our planet from climate change. We have pushed for progress, and won. But now, these artificial intelligence data centers and their power demand threatens to undo all of the work we’ve accomplished,” Sierra Club Chief Program Officer Holly Bender said in a statement.

The findings are particularly relevant as Louisiana attracts more than $81 billion in announced data center investments, including Meta’s Hyperion development in Richland Parish, which is projected to become the world’s largest. Entergy Louisiana is seeking approval for $12.9 billion in additional natural gas generation to power the development.

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The report, released Nov. 17, also comes as the Sierra Club prepares for a Nov. 18 rally in Baton Rouge under the banner “The People Vs. Meta’s Pollution,” with organizers also highlighting opposition to corporate giveaways. The demonstration precedes the Louisiana Public Service Commission’s scheduled Dec. 16 consideration of Entergy’s proposed gas-fired generating facilities.

Report Warns of Rising Emissions

The Sierra Club’s report, Artificial Intelligence, Real Pollution, projects that U.S. power sector carbon dioxide emissions could reach approximately 2.3 billion short tons annually by 2030, returning to levels comparable to 2011.

The report identifies more than 550 natural gas-fired power plants representing 351 gigawatts of generating capacity planned or under construction nationwide, with at least one-third potentially serving data centers. Including proposed on-site generation, nearly 250 gigawatts of new gas capacity could be associated with data center growth, according to the Sierra Club.

New Report Intensifies Data Center Scrutiny. Getty image.

Data centers supplied through the electric grid alone could add 170 million short tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually by 2030, the report projects. It also warns that natural gas plants and backup diesel generators could increase local air pollution, including nitrogen oxides and fine particulate matter.

Louisiana’s Growing Energy Demands

The Louisiana Public Service Commission approved three natural gas-fired generating facilities in August 2025 to support Meta’s Hyperion development in Richland Parish. Entergy’s latest proposal would add seven combined-cycle natural gas generating units totaling 5,278 megawatts to support the project’s expansion, bringing approved and proposed generation capacity to approximately 7,500 megawatts.

Four of the proposed units would be located in Richland Parish, with three near Entergy’s existing Big Cajun generating site in Pointe Coupee Parish. The $12.9 billion generation proposal is part of a larger infrastructure package that also includes approximately $1.5 billion in transmission investments and at least $700 million in battery storage. The generating units are expected to enter service in 2030 and 2031.

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An April 2026 study by the Union of Concerned Scientists estimated that data center growth could account for $14 billion to $26 billion in Louisiana wholesale electricity system costs through 2041, depending on the pace of development. The estimates do not establish how those costs would be distributed among utility customers.

Entergy maintains that its agreements with Meta include protections for existing customers, including advance payments, minimum monthly bills and financial guarantees intended to cover infrastructure costs associated with the development. Entergy says the arrangements are designed to prevent existing customers from subsidizing Meta’s electricity needs, while Meta estimates the agreement will deliver approximately $2.65 billion in savings to Entergy Louisiana customers over 20 years.

When Meta announced its Richland Parish development in 2024, it pledged to match its electricity consumption with 100% clean and renewable energy and support at least 1,500 megawatts of new renewable generation. A subsequent corporate sustainability agreement includes provisions for Meta to support 2,500 megawatts of additional renewable energy and storage resources, nuclear-related initiatives and assistance programs for low-income customers. However, Entergy’s latest public disclosures do not identify any completed projects that specifically fulfill the original renewable energy pledge, even as plans for natural gas generation have expanded.

Local Concerns Over Data Center Development

The Sierra Club’s concerns about Louisiana’s data center expansion predate its latest national report. The organization’s Delta Chapter collaborated with the Alliance for Affordable Energy on an analysis examining five proposed hyperscale data center projects in Louisiana, raising questions about infrastructure financing, utility agreements and potential costs to existing electricity customers. The Sierra Club has also challenged Meta’s air pollution permit for Hyperion, arguing that emissions from emergency diesel generators were undercounted and calling for stricter permitting requirements, additional air monitoring and a public hearing.

Entergy’s transmission expansion has also drawn opposition from rural landowners. As reported by Drew Hawkins of WWNO and the Gulf States Newsroom, LaSalle Parish cattle farmer Dustin McAnn discovered survey stakes on his property before learning that Entergy planned to run power lines across his pasture. The Louisiana Landowners Coalition and two other groups filed a lawsuit Nov. 9 challenging the Louisiana Public Service Commission’s expedited approval process for utility projects associated with Meta’s development.

The Sierra Club’s new report calls for data center developers to bear the costs of infrastructure needed to serve their facilities, along with greater transparency about electricity and water consumption and stronger oversight of air emissions. It also advocates expanding renewable energy generation, estimating that tripling solar and doubling wind nationally could reduce power sector carbon emissions by 25% below 2025 levels and lower annual electricity costs by more than $5 billion compared with a business-as-usual scenario.