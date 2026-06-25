Danos Wins Multi-Year Shell Warehousing Contract

GRAY, La. – Danos LLC has been awarded a multi-year integrated warehousing services contract by Shell Exploration & Production Company to support its onshore and offshore operations in the Gulf.

Under the agreement, Danos will provide integrated warehouse services across Shell’s operational facilities, including warehouse management, materials handling, inventory control, preservation and maintenance activities, and related operational support services. The contract includes a three-year base term with two optional one-year extensions and began June 1, 2026. Full operations are expected to launch by Sept. 1.

“This award represents a meaningful milestone for our organization and reflects the trust Shell has placed in our team,” said Paul Danos, CEO. “It underscores our strength as a leading third-party logistics and materials management provider in the energy industry. We remain committed to delivering safe, reliable operations, innovative warehouse solutions and measurable long-term value to our customers.”

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Danos said the award expands its integrated supply chain capabilities and reflects continued investment in warehouse management systems intended to improve efficiency, inventory visibility and service delivery.

The company will begin transition and readiness activities immediately to support startup and long-term execution of Shell’s warehousing and materials management requirements.

Danos: Recent Contract Growth

Founded in 1947, Danos is a Gray-based family-owned energy services company that provides offshore and onshore production personnel, supply chain services, outsourced operations and decommissioning support for energy industry customers.

The Shell award follows another contract announced by Danos earlier this year to provide offshore operations, maintenance and production support for two new floating production units in the Gulf. The facilities are expected to begin production in 2029 and 2030 and support about 80 offshore operations and maintenance jobs over the next several years.