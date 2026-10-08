GRAY, La. — Danos Ventures has hired Tori Nunnally as director of mergers and acquisitions origination, strengthening the company’s focus on strategic growth and expansion across the energy and industrial sectors.

In her role, Nunnally will identify and develop acquisition opportunities that support Danos’ long-term growth strategy while expanding relationships with business owners, industry leaders, bankers and other strategic partners.

Nunnally brings experience across finance, investing and mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, she served as a director at Settoon Capital, where she oversaw investment and portfolio activities and worked closely with executive leadership teams across industrial services and construction businesses. She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Louisiana State University and an MBA from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business.

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Danos Ventures Names Director of M&A Origination. Image provided by Danos Ventures.

“Tori brings a strong combination of financial, investment and industrial experience, along with a relationship-focused approach that aligns with our values,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “As Danos continues to grow, her ability to build relationships and identify businesses that fit our long-term vision will be invaluable.”

Nunnally said Danos’ reputation, values and thoughtful approach to growth attracted her to the role.

“The more I learned about the company, the more I appreciated what the Danos family has built over nearly 80 years and how they’ve continued to grow while staying true to who they are,” Nunnally said. “There is a real opportunity to build on that foundation by partnering with founder- and family-owned businesses that complement Danos’ capabilities, customer relationships and geographic reach.”

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About Danos Ventures

Danos Ventures is the strategic investment and growth arm of Danos, a family-owned energy services company founded in 1947 and headquartered in Gray, Louisiana. The company focuses on acquisitions and investments that expand Danos’ capabilities, customer relationships and geographic reach across the energy and industrial sectors.