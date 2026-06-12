Business

Danos Secures Offshore Deal Supporting 80 Jobs

June 12, 2026   |By
Danos Secures Offshore Deal Supporting 80 Jobs
Danos Secures Offshore Deal Supporting 80 Jobs. Image provided by Danos.

GRAY, La. – Danos announced it has secured a long-term offshore operations contract supporting two new floating production units in the Gulf, with the deepwater facilities expected to begin producing oil in 2029 and 2030 at capacities of 80,000 barrels per day each. They did not disclose the name of the operator involved in the

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