Danos Secures Gulf Operations Contract Renewal

GRAY, La. (press release) – Danos, a local offshore energy services provider, has been awarded a three-year contract renewal with Italian energy company Eni to provide production labor for its Gulf assets. The agreement includes approximately 50 offshore positions, such as production operators, instrumentation and electrical technicians, mechanics and electricians.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Eni by supporting their offshore operations,” said Paul Danos, chief executive officer of Danos. “Our shared commitment to safety, along with our ability to deliver a full suite of integrated services makes Danos the right fit for this project.”

The contract builds on Danos’ longstanding relationship with Eni. In addition to production services, Danos also provides Eni with fabrication, construction and scaffolding services support through Performance Energy Services, the company’s project services offering.

With operations across the U.S. and the Gulf, Danos employs approximately 3,300 team members. Danos Operations Services delivers onshore and offshore production personnel, decommissioning support, technical services, coastal restoration, and supply chain solutions. Performance Energy Services provides fabrication, coatings and insulation, mechanical construction, turnarounds and piping, scaffolding and rope access services.

About Danos

With a history dating back to 1947, Danos is a family-owned enterprise serving the energy industry. Committed to setting the standard in operational excellence, world-class safety, exceptional customer service, and genuine care for people, its companies build trust with customers and employee loyalty through a purpose-driven, values-based approach. Learn more at danos.com.

