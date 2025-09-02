Danos Promotes 2 Executive Account Managers

GRAY, La. (press release) – Danos, a Louisiana-based energy services company, has announced the promotion of two veteran business development leaders, Billy Hebert and Joe Mack Newnham, to executive account manager positions.

“Billy and Joe Mack each have decades of experience with Danos and across the industry,” said Paul Danos, CEO of Danos. “Their leadership and customer insight make them ideal for these new roles, where they will continue to strengthen relationships and drive growth.”

Hebert will lead Danos’ partnership with its longest-standing customer, Chevron, working collaboratively to align business objectives and create shared value. Hebert has over 30 years of experience with Danos and holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Nicholls State University.

Newnham will focus on strengthening partnerships with customers bp and Eni. With nearly three decades in the energy industry, including over 25 years with Danos, he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Sam Houston State University.

Both Hebert and Newnham are based in Danos’ Houston office and will support all Danos Group businesses, including Danos Operations Services and Performance Energy Services.

Danos Strengthens Footprint

On June 30, Danos finalized the acquisition of John Wood Group PLC’s (“Wood”) onshore oil and gas labor supply operations in the U.S.

The company has maintained a strong presence in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and other shale plays since 2012, offering a range of production and renewable energy services.

This is the seventh acquisition for the company since 2014.

In addition, Danos was awarded a three-year contract renewal with Italian energy company Eni to provide production labor for its Gulf assets. The agreement includes approximately 50 offshore positions, such as production operators, instrumentation and electrical technicians, mechanics and electricians.

The contract builds on Danos’ longstanding relationship with Eni. In addition to production services, Danos also provides Eni with fabrication, construction and scaffolding services support through Performance Energy Services, the company’s project services offering.

Danos is a third-generation, family-owned and operated company headquartered in Gray, Louisiana. With a workforce of 3,700 employees, the Danos Group serves more than 200 customers across 21 states, the Gulf of America and international markets.

The Danos Foundation Fundraising

Each year, the Danos Foundation provides financial support to nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact in the communities where Danos Group employees live and work.

“The Danos family of companies is deeply committed to strengthening our communities,” said Mark Danos, CEO of Danos Family Investments. “We’re honored to partner with organizations solving big challenges, and we’re excited to grow these partnerships through this year’s round of GIVES grants.”

Previous grant recipients have expressed appreciation for the funding received:

“Thanks to the continued support of the Danos Foundation, CASA of Terrebonne can fulfill our mission to be a voice for children in foster care by advocating independently and objectively in the courts for their best interest,” said Christine Aucoin, executive director of CASA of Terrebonne, a 2024 grant recipient. “Together, we are changing lives.”

“The Danos GIVES grant has been a game-changer for our Vocational Program, allowing students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to gain real-world job skills and greater independence,” said Kathy Webster, grant writer at Bynum School, a 2024 grant recipient. “The Danos Foundation’s belief in our mission means so much to us, and we are deeply grateful for their partnership in building brighter futures.”

“We know we can’t meet every need, but for the foster families and kids we do get to serve, it makes a real difference,” said Kassidee Downing, business manager at The Coffeehouse, a 2024 grant recipient. “Through the Foster Care Closet and the amazing support through the Danos Foundation, we are able to offer not just essentials, but dignity, comfort and a reminder that these families are seen and supported.”

Established in 2017, the Danos Foundation is funded by employee donations and corporate contributions. It exists to fulfill the organization’s purpose to “Honor God. Solve big challenges for our communities.” To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million to 63 nonprofits across five states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Montana. A list of last year’s grant recipients is available here.

About Danos

Danos, founded in 1947, is a third-generation, family-owned and operated company headquartered in Gray, Louisiana. With a workforce of 3,700 employees, the Danos Group serves more than 200 customers across 21 states, the Gulf of Mexico and international markets. The company is committed to operational excellence, world-class safety, exceptional customer service, and genuine care for people, building trust with customers and employee loyalty through a purpose-driven, values-based approach. Learn more at danos.com/.