Danos Names New General Counsel

GRAY, La. – Danos has named Drew Taggart general counsel as the company continues to grow across the energy and industrial sectors. In this role, Taggart will provide strategic legal counsel across the organization, supporting business operations, growth initiatives and risk management while helping advance Danos’ long-term objectives.

Taggart brings more than a decade of experience representing energy industry clients in complex commercial and business matters. Prior to joining Danos, he was a partner at Bracewell LLP, where he advised companies across the energy sector. He previously served as a law clerk to Judge Leslie H. Southwick of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law, Taggart earned a Juris Doctor degree in 2014 and holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies and Spanish from the University of Mississippi.

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“Drew’s legal experience, deep understanding of the energy industry and strong alignment with our purpose and values make him an excellent addition to the Danos team,” said Paul Danos, owner and CEO of Danos. “We’re excited to welcome him and look forward to the leadership and perspective he will bring as we continue to grow.”

“What stood out to me about Danos was its unwavering commitment to purpose and values,” Taggart said. “Throughout the interview process, I saw a team focused on people, growth and impact. Having spent much of my career serving the energy industry, I’m excited to join an organization that delivers the essential services the world depends on while investing in people and building a culture that makes a meaningful difference.”

A Mississippi native, Taggart said he was also drawn to Danos’ role in building and supporting critical infrastructure. He said his grandfather, a former refinery foreman, instilled in him an appreciation for the people and companies whose work provides the products and services the world depends on each day.