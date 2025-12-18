Danos Honored for Leadership, Growth, Community Impact

GRAY, La. (press release) – Danos, a leading provider of energy services and solutions, capped off 2025 with a series of awards recognizing the company’s leadership, growth and community impact.

2025 Ed Steimel Achievement Award

Garret “Hank” Danos, owner and chairman, received the 2025 Ed Steimel Achievement Award by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI). The award honors individuals who dedicate extraordinary time and leadership to improving quality of life across Louisiana. LABI cited Danos’ decades of business leadership, innovation and community investment as a model for driving economic growth and strengthening the state.

LSU100 and LSU ROARING20

Danos also earned recognition on two of LSU’s distinguished business lists for 2025. The company appeared on the LSU100: Fastest Growing Tiger Businesses for the seventh time and was named to the LSU ROARING20 for the sixth consecutive year, recognizing LSU graduate-led businesses with the highest annual revenue. Together, the accolades underscore Danos’ consistent growth and business excellence.

- Sponsors -

Louisiana Energy Awards

In addition, Danos and the Danos Foundation were honored at the inaugural Louisiana Energy Awards, presented by 10/12 Industry Report and Baton Rouge Business Report. The Danos Foundation received the Community Impact Award for its philanthropic leadership, including more than $1.4 million to support families, sustainability and hunger relief, empowering employees to give both time and resources. CEO Paul Danos was also named a finalist for Energy Executive of the Year.

“Our team’s hard work and dedication have made 2025 a remarkable year,” said Paul Danos, CEO. “These awards reflect not only our business growth, but our commitment to making a meaningful impact in our communities, supporting our people and living out our purpose.”

Collectively, these honors underscore Danos’ influence across the business sector, its enduring investment in Louisiana communities and its momentum heading into 2026.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

About Danos

With a history dating back to 1947, Danos is a family-owned enterprise serving the energy industry. Committed to setting the standard in operational excellence, world-class safety, exceptional customer service, and genuine care for people, its companies build trust with customers and employee loyalty through a purpose-driven, values-based approach. Learn more at danos.com/.