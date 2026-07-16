Danos Earns 2025 AEU Safety Award

GRAY, La. – Danos has received the 2025 American Equity Underwriters (AEU) Safety Award, recognizing the company’s commitment to developing employees who deliver safe, reliable solutions for customers and communities.

The AEU Safety Awards recognize ALMA organizations with outstanding safety records and proactive safety management. This recognition reflects Danos’ consistent focus on building a culture where safety is embedded in every aspect of operations.

The recognition follows Danos’ record 2025 safety performance, when the company achieved a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.07 across more than 11.5 million work hours, the lowest in its history. TRIR is an OSHA measure of recordable workplace injuries per 200,000 work hours.

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Danos – Safety Culture

“At Danos, safety is not just a priority; it is a core value that guides how we operate every day,” said Paul Danos, CEO. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our team members who hold one another accountable and continuously look for ways to improve.”

This achievement reflects the dedication of team members across the organization who contribute to a culture rooted in accountability, engagement and continuous improvement. From planning through execution, Danos employees take ownership of safe operations, ensuring safety remains central to how work is delivered.

Together, these efforts represent the people-first mindset at the heart of Danos’ success, developing great people who are prepared to solve complex challenges while keeping safety at the forefront.

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The AEU Safety Awards have become a respected benchmark across the maritime and energy industries, recognizing companies that go beyond compliance to build sustainable, high-performing safety cultures.

Danos is a Louisiana-based energy services company supporting oil and gas production, construction and industrial operations.