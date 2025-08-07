Danos Acquires Wood Onshore Labor Operations

GRAY, La. – On June 30, Louisiana-based energy services company Danos finalized the acquisition of John Wood Group PLC’s (“Wood”) onshore oil and gas labor supply operations in the U.S.

“We have been in the people business for 78 years,” said Paul Danos, CEO of Danos. “Providing highly skilled personnel to build, maintain and operate our customers’ assets safely is what we do. And we’re excited that this recent acquisition expands our ability to do that.”

The company has maintained a strong presence in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford and other shale plays since 2012, offering a range of production and renewable energy services.

- Sponsors -

“We’re proud to expand our focus on people and growth,” said Reed Peré, president of Danos. “This acquisition aligns with our long-term vision of delivering exceptional service while investing in our team and our customers’ success.”

Danos is a third-generation, family-owned and operated company headquartered in Gray, Louisiana. With a workforce of 3,700 employees, the Danos Group serves more than 200 customers across 21 states, the Gulf of America and international markets.

This is the seventh acquisition for the company since 2014. According to Danos Ventures CEO Eric Danos, “We are actively seeking more acquisitions in the energy sector that increase our ability to service our customers and provide career development opportunities for our employees.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Danos Continued Growth

In June, Danos was awarded a three-year contract renewal with Italian energy company Eni to provide production labor for its Gulf assets. The agreement includes approximately 50 offshore positions, such as production operators, instrumentation and electrical technicians, mechanics and electricians.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Eni by supporting their offshore operations,” said Paul Danos, chief executive officer of Danos. “Our shared commitment to safety, along with our ability to deliver a full suite of integrated services makes Danos the right fit for this project.”

The contract builds on Danos’ longstanding relationship with Eni. In addition to production services, Danos also provides Eni with fabrication, construction and scaffolding services support through Performance Energy Services, the company’s project services offering.

- Sponsors -

Danos Supports Shoreline

Also in June, Danos partnered with Natrx, an adaptive infrastructure technology firm, joined Lafourche Parish Government and AIMS Group, Inc. to celebrate the successful installation of a new living shoreline at Lockport Bayouside Park. Danos installed the Cajun Coral living shoreline modules that were manufactured by Natrx.

The installation showcased the benefits of effective public-private collaboration and marked another milestone in Lafourche’s long-standing efforts to address coastal restoration challenges using eco-friendly resiliency strategies.

“This project represents the community-centered collaboration we’re proud to be part of,” said Eric Danos, CEO of Danos Ventures. “By combining innovative technology with nature-based solutions, we’re not only protecting our working coast – we’re helping to preserve it for future generations. The Lockport Living Shoreline is a great example of how public and private partners can come together to make a lasting impact.”

About Danos

With a history dating back to 1947, Danos is a family-owned enterprise serving the energy industry. Committed to setting the standard in operational excellence, world-class safety, exceptional customer service, and genuine care for people, its companies build trust with customers and employee loyalty through a purpose-driven, values-based approach. Learn more at danos.com/.

About Danos Ventures

Danos Ventures is a family-owned investment company building a diverse energy-sector portfolio. Danos Ventures is committed to fulfilling its purpose to “Honor God. Develop great people to solve big challenges for its customers and communities.” Learn more at www.danos.com/ventures.