Danos Achieves Record Safety Performance in 2025

GRAY, La. — Danos, a Louisiana-based energy services contractor supporting oil and gas production, construction and industrial operations, closed 2025 with the lowest Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) in its history, achieving a companywide rate of 0.07 across more than 11.5 million work hours, a benchmark that places the company among top-tier performers in the energy services sector.

Both of Danos’ core operating divisions recorded their strongest safety performance to date. Danos Operations Services achieved a TRIR of 0.05, while Performance Energy Services (PES), a subsidiary acquired by Danos, posted a TRIR of 0.13, setting new safety benchmarks for each.

A Safety Benchmark at Scale

The Total Recordable Incident Rate is a standard OSHA metric that measures the number of recordable workplace injuries per 200,000 work hours, the equivalent of roughly 100 employees working a full year. In the oil and gas sector, TRIR levels often range between approximately 0.5 and 1.0 depending on the segment, with anything below 0.3 generally considered top-tier performance.

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Against that backdrop, Danos’ 0.07 rate—sustained across more than 11.5 million hours of work—signals a high level of consistency across complex operating environments, including offshore and onshore projects throughout the Gulf South.

Danos Performance Across Business Lines

The company’s results also reflect strong alignment across its operating divisions, including PES, which Danos acquired in 2022 to expand its capabilities in construction, fabrication and energy infrastructure services. Post-acquisition integration can often present safety challenges, but both divisions reported record-low incident rates in 2025.

Danos Group leaders attribute the milestone to comprehensive safety management systems and a culture where every employee takes ownership of safe execution.

“We are extremely proud of our employees and the responsibility they take in protecting themselves and those around them every day,” said Paul Danos, CEO of Danos. “Safety isn’t just a priority at Danos — it is a value and part of who we are. Achieving the lowest TRIR in our company’s history demonstrates our commitment to leading the industry and setting the standard for safety. This milestone represents millions of safe decisions, careful planning and a shared commitment to never compromise when it comes to sending everyone home safely.”

Building a Culture of Accountability

Danos’ safety culture begins with hiring, training and equipping employees to recognize and manage risk before work begins. Ongoing safety meetings, mentoring, leadership engagement and continuous improvement initiatives reinforce safe behaviors across operations.

Employees are empowered to begin work only when safe, exercise stop-work authority, report hazards, and share lessons learned, strengthening safety performance across all service lines. Close collaboration with customers further ensures safety standards, procedures and job planning are aligned to protect workers, communities and assets.

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These practices reflect broader industry trends, where major operators increasingly expect contractors to demonstrate not only compliance, but proactive safety leadership and workforce engagement.

Competitive Advantage in a Safety-Driven Market

In Louisiana’s energy corridor, where contractors compete for work with major operators, safety performance is often a key differentiator in contract awards. Sustained low incident rates can improve a company’s ability to secure preferred contractor status, reduce insurance costs and strengthen long-term client relationships.

Maintaining a TRIR at this level across a large workforce and diverse project portfolio positions Danos as a strong competitor in both traditional oil and gas and emerging energy markets.

Long-Term Investment in Workforce and Systems

Now in its eighth decade of operation, Danos continues to invest in safety systems, leadership development and workforce training and competency to meet evolving industry challenges, while remaining steadfast in its commitment to sending every employee home safely.

The company’s 2025 performance reflects not only a single-year milestone, but the cumulative impact of long-term investment in safety culture, operational discipline and employee engagement across its Gulf Coast operations.