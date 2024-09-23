Dan Mills Elected as a Regional Director of NAHB’s Executive Officers Council

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Dan Mills, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO), was recently elected as a 2025 regional director of the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) Executive Officers Council (EOC). The election was held in conjunction with the 2024 Association Management Conference (AMC) in Salt Lake City.

The EOC is the educational and professional support organization for the executive officers who direct the state and local associations affiliated with NAHB. The Council’s board of directors establishes policy and oversees activities of over 700 local and state home building associations nationwide.

Dan was elected to the position by his peers and will be installed to represent Region D, which includes Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas at the NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas in Feb. 2025.

As the chief executive officer of the HBAGNO, Dan directs the day-to-day functioning of a proactive building industry trade association. Among its many activities are consumer and industry education, housing advocacy, business development, and community partnership.

Founded in 1941, the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) provides members with continuing education, events for networking opportunities and advocacy to protect the home building industry. The HBAGNO is a nonprofit professional organization serving nearly 1,000 builders and associate members encompassing seven parishes throughout Louisiana, including Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist, St. James, St. Charles, Plaquemines and Orleans. The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans has continued to proudly serve as the home of local, licensed residential contractors for over 80 years.