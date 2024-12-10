Cynthia Hayes Joins Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans as President and CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans has appointed Cynthia T. Hayes as the organization’s new President and CEO starting Jan. 1, 2025. She will replace Sister Majorie Hebert, who has served as Catholic Charities President and CEO for 12 years and will retire on Dec. 31, 2024.

An accomplished professional and devout Catholic, Hayes will be responsible for managing Catholic Charities, a large multi-program health and human services agency under the auspices of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Since 1924, Catholic Charities has remained steadfast in its commitment to offering life-giving programs, advocating for the voiceless and empowering the vulnerable to foster a just society.

“Cynthia’s business acumen, strong sense of dedication, and wholistic and strategic approach to growing programs will bring great value to our organization,” said Sister Majorie Hebert, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. “As we move into the next century of service, it is only fitting that Catholic Charities would have a strong and capable leader like Cynthia Hayes. We look forward to all that she will accomplish.”

Hayes brings more than forty years of fundraising experience to Catholic Charities. She most recently served as senior director of medical alumni relations and development in the office of advancement at Tulane University School of Medicine, where she managed an expansive portfolio of major gifts prospects and cultivated strong relationships with school alumni, donors and board members. She has overseen multi-million-dollar budgets throughout her career.

“Catholic Charities’ 100-year legacy and impact on Louisiana residents is significant,” said Hayes. “My passion and enthusiasm for the organization is sincere, and I am honored to be selected for this role. I enjoy connecting with people and feel that we all have dignity and worth and should be respected and treated equally regardless of race, ethnicity and social status. I look forward to serving our community.”

Hayes was employed by Tulane University for more than 25 years where she received several recognitions for her achievements and contributions to the Tulane community, including the Yvette Milner Jones Award, Presidential Staff Excellence Award and School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine Champion of Public Health Award. Prior to Tulane, she served as president and principal of Cabrini High School.

A willing volunteer, Hayes dedicates time to several local organizations including St. Catherine of Siena Parish Women’s Club and Ozanam Inn. She serves in the ministries of Hotel Hope, Boys Town, Our Lady of Perpetual Help School and Meals on Wheels. She is also affiliated with the American Association of Medical Colleges.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to Fr. Timothy D. Hedrick, J.C.L., the pastor of St. Catherine of Siena. His leadership has enriched my life as a Roman Catholic and has led me to become involved with the parish’s various ministries, thus growing my spirituality and relationship with Christ,” said Hayes.

Outside of work, Hayes enjoys painting, calligraphy and spending time with her family. She has been married to Stephen for 43 years and has three sons and three grandchildren.

