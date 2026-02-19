Cuts to Walking and Biking Infrastructure Considered

NEW ORLEANS – Federal funding for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure is emerging as a flashpoint in Washington as Congress begins shaping the next surface transportation bill. The legislation will replace the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act when it expires in Sept. 2026.

At the same time, the U.S. Department of Transportation is reevaluating previously awarded grants, raising concerns among advocates that support for walking and biking projects could shrink.

Supporters of multimodal transportation (all methods of moving beyond car-centric ones) say the debate isn’t just about cyclists and pedestrians — they argue investments in walking and biking also make driving easier.

“If people in your community can easily walk, bike, or take transit, that means less car traffic. But if biking and walking conditions are dangerous and transit service is lousy, that means more people drive cars and are stuck in traffic alongside you,” Toole Design said in its article “7 Reasons Bike Lanes and Sidewalks are Good for Drivers.”

On Feb. 2 more than 1,100 organizations sent a letter to congressional leaders urging lawmakers to protect federal funding for walking and biking infrastructure as they draft the next surface transportation bill. Signatories include the American Hiking Society, American Trails, the League of American Bicyclists, PeopleForBikes, Rails to Trails Conservancy and the Safe Routes Partnership.

Federal Funding Shifts

For over thirty years, since 1991, federal walking and biking programs have supported the development of more than 42,500 miles of multiuse trails nationwide.

But in April 2025, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee voted along party lines — with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed — to eliminate all unobligated funding for the Neighborhood Access and Equity (NAE) Program. The program finances projects intended to restore connections between historically low-income neighborhoods divided by highways and major roads and to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety. Bike advocacy groups opposed the move.

Then, in September, under the direction of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the DOT began rescinding or withholding previously awarded federal grants for bicycle lanes, pedestrian safety improvements and trails. Officials said some projects were “hostile to motor vehicles” or insufficiently supportive of “roadway capacity for cars.” Projects in California, Alabama, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Mexico were affected, with previously announced funding stopped or reversed.

Critics say the executive branch rescissions and congressional proposals contradict the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — which provides federal funding for multimodal transportation, including biking and walking infrastructure.

Advocates argue the stakes extend beyond funding mechanics. According to supporters of active transportation programs, 20 people die while walking in the U.S. each day, and pedestrians and bicyclists account for a significant share of the roughly 40,000 roadway fatalities annually.

Benefits of Multimodal Investment

Supporters of bicycle and pedestrian funding point to transportation and economic outcomes they say extend beyond active transportation users.

Congestion

Transportation research shows roadway widening does not relieve congestion over the long term, as additional lanes often induce more driving demand.

“Wider roads attracts more cars, and more people end up getting stuck at the same (increasingly large) intersections,” Toole Design said.

Advocates argue that when communities provide safe walking, biking and transit options, some trips shift away from cars, potentially reducing traffic volumes.

Travel Times

In some cases, reallocating roadway space has coincided with improved vehicle travel times.

On Pennsylvania Avenue SE in Washington, D.C., the District Department of Transportation reduced the corridor from three lanes in each direction to two, adding a peak-hour bus lane — used for parking during off-peak hours — and a protected bike lane. According to DDOT data, average rush-hour travel times for drivers decreased by 48 seconds following the redesign.

Officials attributed the improvement to clearer lane assignments and more predictable traffic flow.

Economic Effects

Studies have linked pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly corridors to increased retail sales, higher property values and stronger commercial activity, potentially strengthening local tax bases used to maintain broader infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

Economic activity tied to walking, biking and trail use generates more than $34 billion annually, according to Rails to Trails Conservancy which argues that improved connectivity could significantly expand those benefits.

Highway expansion projects often carry substantial costs. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced a $1.8 billion plan to widen a stretch of Interstate 75 in Atlanta. Analysts note such projects can require years of construction and may provide only short-term congestion relief.

That $1.8 billion exceeds total federal spending on pedestrian and bicycle projects nationwide in 2024.

Safety

Safety research indicates wider, multi-lane roadways can increase crash risk by creating more crossing points for turning vehicles and encouraging higher speeds. Designs that include sidewalks, protected bike lanes and simplified intersections can reduce conflict points and improve safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Mobility and Household Impacts

Large segments of the population — including children, many people with disabilities and some older adults — do not drive. Investments in walking, biking and transit infrastructure can increase independence for these groups and reduce transportation burdens on families.