Food and Beverage

Current Crop Roasting Shop Opened New Espresso Bar

December 26, 2025   |By
Current Crop Espresso Bar
Photo provided by Current Crop

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Earlier this month, Current Crop Roasting Shop announced the opening of its new Espresso Bar. Current Crop now offers visitors the ability to take a freshly brewed coffee to go. Now entering their 3rd year of business, the team shares that this expansion marks a turning point for the shop in their vision to bring the flavors of coffee from around the world to New Orleans.

“This has been one of our most-requested additions since we opened,” says Current Crop’s Director of Product & Programs, Catherine Mansell. “We have been sharing our love of coffee with New Orleans since we began in 2023, and this new Espresso Bar allows us to share that love with even more people who may not have the time to attend a full class.”

Current Crop is a DIY coffee roasting hub and staffs coffee specialists to guide and advise customers on what would fit their tastes. This new Espresso Bar, in addition to their classes and retail offerings, allows locals and tourists alike to experience a variety of flavors while on the go. Micro bags of beans are also available for purchase, so as visitors find blends they enjoy, they are able to take home a bag for themselves.

Current Crop will continue to offer coffee roasting and “cupping” (tasting) classes along with roasting and brewing supplies, brand merchandise, and of course, green unroasted coffee beans from a variety of more than 30 unique origins. The retail concept was originally created as an offshoot of the online business Coffee Bean Corral, which began in 1994 as the first specialty coffee bean store on the internet.

Current Crop Roasting Shop’s new Espresso Bar will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Coffee enthusiasts can follow Current Crop on Facebook and Instagram or visit currentcroproasting.com for more information.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

