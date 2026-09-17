Curate Offers $20K at Business Conference

NEW ORLEANS — Curate Conference, a Baton Rouge-founded event focused on women in business, is expanding to New Orleans Sept. 17-19, bringing more than 200 attendees to the Hyatt Regency New Orleans for three days of professional development, networking and entrepreneurship programming that will culminate in pitch competitions offering $20,000 in prizes.

Organized by Curate for Women Who Work, the conference is making its New Orleans debut with programming aimed at women across career stages and industries. The organization describes its approach as focusing on the “whole businesswoman,” combining career and entrepreneurship programming with personal development, wellness and networking.

“Curate was created to give women the tools and confidence to grow in every part of their lives,” founder Victoria Armstrong said in announcing the New Orleans expansion earlier this year. “Bringing the conference to New Orleans allows us to reach even more women who are ready for opportunity and community.”

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Business-focused sessions will cover artificial intelligence, grant writing, fundraising, tax strategy, contract negotiations, experiential marketing and leadership. The conference will also include structured networking, keynote speakers, an awards luncheon and wellness programming.

Pitch Competition Offers $20,000

The event will conclude Sept. 19 with women’s and student pitch competitions. The women’s competition will award a $15,000 grand prize to a female tech entrepreneur, while high school students will compete for $5,000 to help launch their business ideas.

The competition expands on Curate’s first live pitch event in 2024, when five female founders competed and AnnaBeth Guillory of The BeautyFindr App received a $10,000 grand prize. Curate said the event raised $25,000 to support the participating founders.

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Funding for the competition comes in part through Curate Besties, a network of women who contribute directly toward the organization’s pitch competitions. Curate says more than 40 women now participate in the network, with members contributing toward this year’s competition committing at least $1,000 each.

Armstrong has said the idea grew partly out of her own experience seeking funding for Curate and a desire to create a network of women willing to invest in other female entrepreneurs.

Photo provided by Curate for Women Who Work.

This year’s pitch competition will begin with a live recording of the Rich Lessons Podcast featuring Sevetri Wilson Taylor and Sheena Allen.

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While judges deliberate, Tony Zanders, CEO of Nexus Louisiana, and Shay Claiborne, founder of Milestone Mate, will participate in a fireside chat. Claiborne also competed in Curate’s 2024 pitch competition, placing third with MommyFluent Toys.

The conference is expected to feature more than 40 business leaders, speakers, honorees and emerging entrepreneurs from Louisiana and the Gulf South. Saturday’s programming will also include the Curate Honoree Awards Program, recognizing 16 honorees across 13 award categories, with a keynote from Dr. Camille Salter.

Curate’s expansion to New Orleans follows several years of conferences in Baton Rouge. The 2024 event was billed as the organization’s third annual conference and included its first live pitch competition.