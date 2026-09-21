Curate Awards $20K to Emerging Entrepreneurs

NEW ORLEANS — Two emerging entrepreneurs walked away with a combined $20,000 in funding on Sept. 19, capping the first New Orleans edition of Curate Conference, a three-day personal and professional development experience that brought more than 200 women together at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

Alicia Williams, founder of Selah, an app dedicated to helping women better understand and improve their hormonal health every day, received the $15,000 Curate Women’s Pitch Competition award. Aisha Abbasova, founder of ABBASAID, an AI-powered seeing-eye cane for the visually impaired, received $5,000 through the Student Pitch Competition.

The competition reflects Curate’s commitment to not only encourage women entrepreneurs, but invest directly in their success. The $15,000 women’s award was made possible through Curate Besties, a network of more than 40 women who contribute toward the organization’s pitch competitions, with members supporting this year’s award committing at least $1,000 each.

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The competition builds on Curate’s first live pitch event in 2024, when AnnaBeth Guillory of The BeautyFindr App received a $10,000 grand prize.

Armstrong has said the idea grew partly out of her own experience seeking funding for Curate and a desire to create a network of women willing to invest in other female entrepreneurs.

“Curate has always been about creating the kind of community where women don’t just talk about supporting one another—we actually do it,” said Victoria Armstrong, founder of Curate for Women Who Work. “Watching women invest their own dollars into another woman’s vision is exactly what Curate represents. And bringing that spirit of connection, growth and investment to New Orleans for the first time made this year incredibly special.”

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Three Days of Professional and Personal Development

The Pitch Competition closed out three days of programming Sept. 17-19 designed around Curate’s “whole businesswoman” approach to personal and professional development. The competition also featured a live recording of the Rich Lessons Podcast with Sevetri Wilson Taylor and Sheena Allen, followed by a fireside chat with Tony Zanders of Nexus Louisiana and Shay Claiborne, founder of Milestone Mate.

Earlier in the conference, women participated in professional development workshops covering AI, tax preparation, fundraising, grant writing, contract negotiations and experiential marketing, alongside personal development sessions focused on reproductive health and family planning, maternal health and hormone therapy, leadership, faith-based business development and more.

The conference opened Thursday with the “Thriving People, Thriving Workplace” DEI panel featuring Dorothy “Dottie” Reese and Dr. Margaret Montgomery-Richard, followed by the Curate Welcome Reception. Friday featured the opening keynote, “Nourished to Lead,” with Dr. Adrienne Youdim, along with a full day of professional and personal development workshops.

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On Saturday, Curate also celebrated 16 women across 13 award categories during its Honoree Awards Program, featuring a keynote from Dr. Camille Salter. The final day began with Mat Pilates led by Keia Hagler of Hagler Method Pilates, reflecting the conference’s emphasis on developing women both personally and professionally.

Founded in Baton Rouge in 2022, Curate brought its conference to New Orleans for the first time this year. The three-day experience is built around the belief that professional success cannot be separated from the other dimensions of a woman’s life, bringing business and career development together with health, wellness, leadership, relationships and community.



