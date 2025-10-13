Cruise, Air & Rail Expansions to Boost New Orleans Travel in 2026

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans region will see major travel expansions in 2026, with new cruise capacity at the Port of New Orleans, the launch of Amtrak’s Gulf Coast Service, and additional flights from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. In its “Top Six Reasons to Visit New Orleans in 2026,” New Orleans & Company highlights many of these transportation milestones that will make it easier for visitors and residents to connect across the Gulf South and beyond.

Cruise Growth Expands the Port’s Reach

The Port of New Orleans remains a key driver of the city’s visitor economy, with steady cruise operations and new capacity expansions planned through 2027.

Carnival Cruise Line remains the only operator with two ships homeported year-round in New Orleans, and in May 2027 it will move the larger Carnival Dream back to Port NOLA to join the Carnival Liberty. The 4,600-passenger vessel marks a major boost in local cruise capacity and further reinforces the city’s standing as a Gulf embarkation hub.

Other cruise lines are expanding as well. Norwegian Cruise Line launched a new 5,000-passenger vessel from New Orleans scheduled to start in November 2025, while Royal Caribbean plans to replace its current ship in 2026 with one that is 50% larger. The combined effect will be thousands of additional berths, more sailings, and an even stronger tourism pipeline tied to pre- and post-cruise stays.

MSY Air Travel Growth

The Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) continues to expand its reach with new routes and infrastructure investments that are strengthening the city’s domestic and international connectivity. Several airlines have recently increased service to and from New Orleans:

Alaska Airlines introduced a seasonal nonstop flight to Portland, Oregon, operating from January through May 2025.

introduced a seasonal nonstop flight to Portland, Oregon, operating from January through May 2025. Spirit Airlines launched twice-weekly service to Tegucigalpa, Honduras, beginning May 8, 2025. Spirit also added new domestic routes for the Carnival and Mardi Gras season from Columbus, Indianapolis, Memphis, and San Antonio, expanding short-haul access to the Gulf South.

launched twice-weekly service to Tegucigalpa, Honduras, beginning May 8, 2025. Spirit also added new domestic routes for the Carnival and Mardi Gras season from Columbus, Indianapolis, Memphis, and San Antonio, expanding short-haul access to the Gulf South. Breeze Airways has been another major contributor to MSY’s growth, adding domestic routes to Myrtle Beach and Savannah in 2025 and preparing to launch seasonal nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico, in February 2026. The Saturday flights mark Breeze’s first international expansion from New Orleans and will be served by the airline’s Airbus A220-300 fleet.

has been another major contributor to MSY’s growth, adding domestic routes to Myrtle Beach and Savannah in 2025 and preparing to launch seasonal nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico, in February 2026. The Saturday flights mark Breeze’s first international expansion from New Orleans and will be served by the airline’s Airbus A220-300 fleet. Frontier Airlines will add four new nonstop routes in February 2026, connecting New Orleans with Baltimore/Washington, Dallas–Fort Worth, Detroit, and Houston.

Named Best Airport in North America for its size category for the fourth consecutive year by Airports Council International, the airport is also advancing a 20-year master plan that includes expanded terminal space, improved roadways, increased cargo operations, and a new aircraft maintenance facility — long-term investments aimed at accommodating continued regional and international growth.

Amtrak Service Reconnects the Gulf Coast

In August 2025, Amtrak reintroduced passenger rail along the Gulf Coast with its new Mardi Gras Service, linking New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, with stops across the Mississippi coast. The route restores a key regional connection and expands travel options along the Gulf South.

Arriving passengers disembark at Union Passenger Terminal near the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The station connects to taxis, rideshares, and the city’s streetcar network, allowing visitors to reach major attractions without a car. New Orleans & Co. says the Mardi Gras Service reflects a national shift toward sustainable travel and reaffirms New Orleans’ role as a regional transportation gateway.

About New Orleans & Company

New Orleans & Company is the official destination sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry. Founded in 1960, its mission is to inspire, promote, and encourage travel to our city for the economic, social, and community benefit of New Orleans and its people. Its vision is to ensure New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world. For more information, visit neworleans.com.