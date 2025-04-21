Crowds Rate 2025 French Quarter Festival “10 Out of 10”

NEW ORLEANS – As music fans, families, and tourists visited the Vieux Carré from April 10–13 to celebrate this year’s French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron and hosted by the French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI), the crowds agreed it was a success.

“Louisiana takes immense pride in its music, cuisine, and culture — and French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron is a true reflection of that spirit,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc. “This year, we were fortunate to enjoy beautiful weather all four days, an incredible gift that allowed us to shine an even brighter spotlight on our local businesses, musicians, and the cultural traditions that define New Orleans. None of this would be possible without the dedication and passion of our crew, volunteers, first responders, sponsors, and community partners who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this magical event to life. The festival is a truly collaborative effort, and we’re deeply grateful to everyone who helps make it such a special experience for locals and visitors alike.”

According to FQFI, the 2025 festival generated over $88 million in earned media value for more than 1,700 local musicians and over 70 food vendors through widespread national and international media coverage across digital, radio, and broadcast platforms.

Festival surveys conducted with nearly 700 attendees found that 82% gave the event a perfect 10 out of 10 when asked if they would recommend it to friends and family.

Music

The Opening Day Kickoff Parade featured a lineup of marching groups and bands including the New Birth Brass Band, New Wave Brass Band, Family Affair Brass Band, Black Magic Drumline, and Kings of Brass. The procession culminated in Jackson Square, marking the formal launch of the 2025 festival.

The KIPP New Orleans Regional High School Choir drew crowds to Ernie’s Schoolhouse Stage in its new home on the Natchez Wharf, while the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint housed three stages of diverse performances. Xeno Moonflower’s acoustic guitar set drew fans inside to the Entergy Songwriters stage, while outdoor stages performances by the Red Wolf Brass Band on the Louisiana Fish Fry Stage and the Creole String Beans on the Loyola University Esplanade in the Shade Stage. The Willow Pharmacy DJ Stage performances from DJ Jubilee, Raj Smoove, and ANTWIGADEE!

This year, debuts included Tyrone Duhon & Double Standard Zydeko on the Chevron Stage, Ryan Batiste and Raw Revolution on the Abita Stage, and Roi Anthony on the Jack Daniel’s Stage. The Nayo Jones Experience played on the Pan-American Life Insurance Group Stage and John Boutté and Wendell Brunious performed on the NewOrleans.com Stage powered by New Orleans & Company in Jackson Square.

Food

This year’s expanded culinary lineup featured more than 70 celebrated restaurants and chefs from across Louisiana reporting earnings of $3.6M. It’s no wonder as New Orleans was recently voted one of USA Today’s 10 Best City Food Festivals (2025) for its culinary excellence and diversity.

“The culinary scene at this year’s French Quarter Festival exceeded all expectations,” said Tia Henry, Head Chef at Cafe Dauphine and returning food vendor. “What makes this festival so special is its ability to gather locals and visitors who are genuinely passionate about authentic New Orleans cuisine. After participating in festivals throughout the years, we always look forward to the enthusiasm and appreciation we experience at French Quarter Festival.”

Six culinary debuts included several local pop-ups and family-run operations, such as Orleans Brothers with their award-winning gumbo, Dingtea’s mango sando, and Thai Nola’s Thai-style fried rice. At the Mike’s Amazing Culinary Stage, festival-goers attended presentations and tastings from vendors including Nori Guys, Addis NOLA, Fritai NOLA, Vaucresson Sausage Co., and Mrs. Wheat Pies. Festival-goers also had the opportunity to attend daily happy hour conversations highlighting craft cocktails with this year’s host, Chef Kevin Belton.

Events

This year the Chevron Children’s STEM Zone returned with over 7,000 people of all ages climbing on board the new Riverboat CITY of NEW ORLEANS to experience the dockside hands-on installation demonstrating maritime science and marine biology. Community partners included Audubon Nature Institute, NASA Astro Camp, Project Lead the Way, The Water Institute, NAMI St. Tammany, STEM NOLA, Pontchartrain Conservancy, and Northshore Technical Community College.

Wellness and Access

FQFI launched a “Keeping You Well” initiative in collaboration with the festival’s official healthcare partner, LCMC Health, with on-site amenities including free sunscreen dispensers, handheld fans, and the return of the Touro LCMC Health Nursing Nest for families with young children.

To improve accessibility, FQFI expanded services for guests with disabilities including accessible viewing platforms for people using wheelchairs or with significant mobility challenges. The festival also implemented ASL interpretation at selected Tropical Isle Hand Grenade Stage performances.

Cashless

A new cashless payment system was implemented for all food, beverage, and merchandise sales, with credit cards and digital payment options accepted across the site. On-site cash exchange stations were also provided.

Keeping it Clean

As part of its environmental program Geauxing Green, the festival collected more than 28,000 pounds of recyclable materials and an additional 40,000 pounds of compost. Festival organizers attributed the program’s effectiveness to a streamlined sorting process, an expanded sustainability crew, and an enhanced partnership with local recycler Glass Half Full.

The 2026 French Quarter Festival is scheduled to take place from April 16–19, 2026.

About French Quarter Festivals, Inc.

French Quarter Festival presented by Chevron is produced by French Quarter Festivals, Inc. (FQFI), the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which also produces Satchmo SummerFest presented by New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund in August and Holidays New Orleans Style Concert Series in December.

FQFI’s mission is to promote the Vieux Carré and the City of New Orleans through high-quality special events and activities that showcase the culture and heritage of this unique city, contribute to the economic well-being of the community, and instill increased pride in the people of New Orleans. For more information about French Quarter Festivals, Inc. or any of these events, call (504) 522-5730 or visit www.fqfi.org.