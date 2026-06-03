CRMA Honors Matherne With Lifetime Achievement Award

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly four decades after starting as a courier for a New Orleans publishing company, Renaissance Publishing CEO Todd Matherne has received the City and Regional Magazine Association’s (CRMA) Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award, the organization’s highest honor.

The award recognizes Matherne’s decades of leadership in regional publishing and his role in transforming Renaissance Publishing into one of the Gulf South’s leading media organizations.

“I am incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to be named the recipient of the Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award. Milt Jones, a founder of CRMA and the visionary behind Palm Springs Life, was a pioneer in our field,” Matherne said. “To be associated with his legacy is something I will never take lightly.”

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The Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award was presented during CRMA’s annual conference, which brought more than 250 media executives, editors and publishing professionals to New Orleans from May 30 through June 1 as the organization celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Matherne – A Career in Publishing

While studying accounting and finance at the University of New Orleans, Matherne joined New Orleans Publishing Group in 1987 as a courier.

“From there, I simply tried to say ‘yes’ to every opportunity to learn and grow. Along the way, I’ve been fortunate — supported by family, great mentors, colleagues and friends, many of whom I found through CRMA,” Matherne said.

Over the next two decades, Matherne held a series of management positions, including partner and chief operating officer of MCMedia, before helping launch Renaissance Publishing in 2006.

CRMA leaders noted that Renaissance Publishing was founded in 2006 amid the uncertainty following Hurricane Katrina.

Matherne leveraged his minority interest to acquire New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Homes, New Orleans Bride, St. Charles Avenue and additional media assets, launching Renaissance Publishing with a team of 15 employees. The company has since grown into one of the Gulf South’s largest regional media organizations.

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Today, Renaissance Publishing’s portfolio includes New Orleans Magazine, Biz New Orleans, Louisiana Life, Acadiana Profile, St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans Homes and New Orleans Bride, along with the digital platforms BizNewOrleans.com and MyNewOrleans.com. The company also produces custom publications and event programs across the region, including Saints Gameday and Jazz Fest programs.

“What began as an act of faith evolved into a thriving publishing enterprise that mirrors New Orleans’ own resilience,” said CRMA leadership. “Though he does not describe himself as a journalist, Matherne has always understood the responsibility that comes with publishing. He has championed credible reporting, quality storytelling, and service-driven content that places readers and communities first.”

Recognition Beyond Publishing

Beyond his work in media, Matherne has served in leadership positions with numerous civic, business and industry organizations. He is a past president and current board member of CRMA and has also served with the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, Jefferson Business Council and University of Holy Cross.

“Beyond his company, Matherne’s impact has been equally profound,” said CRMA leadership. “His peers recognize him as a steady, thoughtful leader who believes that strong local institutions are essential to thriving communities.”

CRMA leaders also highlighted Matherne’s commitment to family. He and his wife, Andrea, have been married for 36 years, raised three daughters and are grandparents to six grandchildren, with another on the way.

“The recognition is a fitting tribute to a career defined by resilience, integrity, and an unwavering belief in the enduring power of local publishing,” said CRMA leadership.

Matherne said the organization has played a significant role throughout his career.

“For more than 35 years, CRMA has been a constant in my professional life — a place where ideas are exchanged, best practices are refined, and meaningful, lasting friendships are formed,” Matherne said. “The knowledge and collaboration within this organization have been invaluable, not just to me, but to our entire industry.”

Additional CRMA Recognition – Renaissance Publishing

New Orleans Magazine, part of the Renaissance Publishing portfolio, also received national recognition during the CRMA awards competition, winning the Spread Design category for publications with circulations under 33,000 for “Rise + Shine,” designed by Tiffani Reding Amedeo, creative director for New Orleans Magazine, New Orleans Bride, New Orleans Homes and St. Charles Avenue. Judges praised the design, saying it “takes bright yellow and negative space to a whole new level.”

Judges praised the design, saying it “takes bright yellow and negative space to a whole new level.” The magazine was also a finalist in the Feature Design category for “Best of Dining,” also designed by Amedeo.