CRMA Conference Attracts Over 250 Media Leaders

NEW ORLEANS — The City and Regional Magazine Association (CRMA) will bring hundreds of media executives, editors and publishing professionals to New Orleans May 30–June 1 for its 2026 annual conference at the New Orleans Marriott, marking the conference’s 50th anniversary.

Over 250 editors, writers and media executives from across the country have already registered, including more than 60 publishers.

CRMA National Awards

The conference will host the announcement of the association’s national awards, administered in partnership with the Missouri School of Journalism. This year’s competition includes 190 finalists across 38 categories representing 29 publications, with more than 100 judges participating. New Orleans Magazine is among the publications earning multiple finalist selections.

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“It’s always inspiring to gather with peers who share a passion for storytelling and community,” said Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing, which publishes titles including New Orleans Magazine, Biz New Orleans, Louisiana Life, Acadiana Profile, St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans Homes and New Orleans Bride, along with digital platforms BizNewOrleans.com and MyNewOrleans.com, and produces custom publications and event programs across the region, including Saints Gameday and Jazz Fest programs.

“For more than 35 years, CRMA has been a constant in my professional life — a place where ideas are exchanged, best practices are refined, and meaningful, lasting friendships are formed,” Matherne said. “The knowledge and collaboration within this organization have been invaluable, not just to me, but to our entire industry.”

Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award

Matherne said this year’s conference carries special significance, both as CRMA marks its 50th conference and as he is set to receive the Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award.

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“I am incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to be named the recipient of the Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award. Milt Jones, a founder of CRMA and the visionary behind Palm Springs Life, was a pioneer in our field,” Matherne said. “To be associated with his legacy is something I will never take lightly.”

He said his journey in publishing began in 1987 as an entry-level courier.

“From there, I simply tried to say ‘yes’ to every opportunity to learn and grow. Along the way, I’ve been fortunate — supported by family, great mentors, colleagues and friends, many of whom I found through CRMA.”

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“This organization has been a steady influence throughout my career, and I am grateful for the role it has played in shaping both my path and our company,” Matherne said. “I don’t consider myself a natural public speaker, but I will do my best to express just how much this recognition means to me.”

CRMA Conference and Industry Context

Founded in 1978, CRMA is a nonprofit trade association serving city and regional magazines across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Norwalk, Connecticut, the organization includes many of the country’s best-known metro publications, with membership exceeding 60 titles.

CRMA focuses on professional development, benchmarking and collaboration among publishers, editors and media executives. Member benefits include access to industry financial data, advertising networks, executive roundtables, peer listservs and training programs, as well as eligibility for the organization’s national awards competition.

The annual conference serves as one of the group’s primary convenings, bringing together industry leaders at a time when city and regional magazines are continuing to adapt to shifting business models, including digital subscriptions, newsletters, live events and branded content.