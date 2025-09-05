Crescent Payroll Solutions Named to LSU100

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Crescent Payroll Solutions LLC, a leading provider of payroll, human capital management (HCM) and HR consulting services, has once again earned a spot on Louisiana State University’s 2025 LSU100 list, honoring the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates. This recognition marks the company’s fourth appearance on the prestigious list.

Founded in 2011 by Sanders Offner, who earned his Bachelor of Science degree from LSU in 2001, Crescent has grown from a small operation into a nationally recognized firm serving more than 1,500 clients. The company’s relationship-first approach has resulted in a 98% client retention rate, reflecting its philosophy that employees are the company’s greatest asset and that clients should feel like partners, not transactions.

“Our growth through the years has always been well supported by LSU alumni-owned businesses, and we certainly appreciate their support,” said Offner. “What an honor it is to be named on this list again for the fourth time.”

- Sponsors -

Headquartered in Metairie, Crescent Payroll Solutions combines advanced technology with personalized service. Its offerings include the isolved People Cloud™ HCM platform, which streamlines payroll, benefits, and workforce management with the help of AI-powered tools. In 2020, Crescent launched Empact HR, a division dedicated to providing scalable, fractional HR services such as compliance audits, strategic planning, and employee training resources.

Deep Louisiana Roots & Community Impact

Though Crescent serves clients across the country, the company remains firmly rooted in Louisiana. Crescent has created high-quality jobs in the Greater New Orleans area, supported LSU’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, and partnered with local businesses to fuel regional growth. Crescent’s leadership and employees regularly engage with community organizations and professional networks, furthering the company’s mission to strengthen both the business community and the state’s economy.

Through its blend of technology, client care, and community commitment, Crescent continues to redefine how payroll and HR services support business success while proudly representing Louisiana on the national stage.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

For more information, visit www.crescent-hr.com.