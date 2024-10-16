Crescent City Classic Joins Forces with WWII Museum for the Fifth Annual Challenge

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The National WWII Museum and Crescent City Classic (CCC) have launched the return of the popular WWII Challenge for its fifth straight year. Officials announced the return of the virtual challenge during a special check presentation at The National WWII Museum.

Over the first four editions of the virtual challenge, 7,809 participants from all 50 states and 10 countries around the globe logged more than 2.5 million miles and raised $191,966 in direct support of The National WWII Museum since 2020.

This year’s unique virtual fitness challenge will offer participants of all ages the option of selecting one of four routes. The Liberty Road course (100- and 712-mile options) follows the footsteps of Allied troops who liberated France and Belgium in 1944. The Pacific Theater course (72- and 717-mile options) commemorates the vast accomplishment of securing victory in the Pacific, from Pearl Harbor to Tokyo Bay. Race to Messina (250 miles) symbolizes General George S. Patton’s landings on Sicily’s eastern coast and the Allied advance to capture the key port city of Messina. The most recent addition, the North African Campaign (105- and 805-mile options), commemorates the route of the 1st Armored Division from Oran, Algeria, to Bizerte, Tunisia.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The National WWII Museum yet again to launch a patriotic way to stay active,” said WWII Challenge Director Eric Stuart. “The past WWII Challenges were smashing successes for CCC and The National WWII Museum, so we’re ecstatic to continue the partnership and the tradition.”

Participants who complete a WWII Challenge course will receive an exclusive branded T-shirt, finisher’s medallion, virtual bib and 25 percent off general admission to The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. A portion of participants’ entry fees and 100 percent of donations to the challenges will go directly to the Museum and its educational mission, ensuring that future generations understand the price of freedom.

“We are grateful for our continued collaboration with the Crescent City Classic to honor those who fought for our freedom in World War II,” said Stephen J. Watson, president and CEO at The National WWII Museum. “Since the WWII Challenge launched in 2020, thousands of participants across the country — and the world — have followed in the footsteps of these men and women who answered the call to serve. Each virtual course offers a truly unique way to pay tribute to the WWII generation while supporting the Museum’s work to preserve their legacy.”

Registration for all WWII Challenge courses is open at www.ccc10k.com. Each challenge costs $50 to enter; individual and team registrations are available. Participants have until February 15, 2025, to complete their miles by running, walking, jogging or biking. Questions about the virtual race can be emailed to customer.service@ccc10k.com .