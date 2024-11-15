Crescent City Classic and LCMC Health Ink New Two-Year Title Sponsorship Deal

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Crescent City Classic (CCC), a long mainstay in New Orleans Springtime regional sporting events, has announced that LCMC Health will prolong its title sponsor of the Crescent City Classic’s annual 10K race through 2026. The ongoing title sponsorship deal between two long-time New Orleans institutions will cover the 2025-2026 race series, which includes the Crescent City Classic, St. Patrick’s Day Classic, Crescent Connection Bridge Run, WWII Challenge, Corporate Classic and Christmas in Lafreniere Park Run/Walk.

The CCC has welcomed hundreds of thousands of runners on Easter Saturday for the past 45 years, and the renowned citywide tradition will continue with this year’s 47th running of the race on Saturday, April 19, 2025, along the famous downtown, French Quarter and Mid City route.

“LCMC Health is proud to continue our sponsorship of the iconic Crescent City Classic,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “For nearly 50 years, this event has united people from all walks of life to race through the heart of our historic neighborhoods. At LCMC Health, we are committed to fostering a stronger, healthier community, and we’re honored to support this New Orleans tradition.”

Next year’s CCC10K will take place on its traditional route, beginning at the Caesars Superdome and ending in front of the New Orleans Museum of Art in City Park. Immediately following the race, the celebratory post-race party on the City Park Festival Grounds will feature live music, dancing, beer, food, the awards ceremony and a special costume contest. CCC officials are ecstatic about their continuation of title sponsorship with LCMC Health.

“Nationally, road races are seeing increases of 20 percent in participation in the last year. Our last six events have exceeded the national average,” said CCC Race Director Eric Stuart. “We look forward to continuing that growth and momentum as we plan our 2025 race series with LCMC Health on board as our title sponsor.”

CCC officials plan to announce a full slate of events surrounding the 2025 CCC10K, including the pre-race Expo, its long-running charity initiative, and post-race festivities and entertainment in the coming months.

For more information on the Crescent City Classic, visit http://www.ccc10k.com.