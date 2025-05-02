Credit Union House Hall of Leaders Inductee Announced

Judy DeLucca, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Judy DeLucca’s remarkable credit union career has been honored with her induction into the national-level Credit Union House Hall of Leaders, one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. The Credit Union House Hall of Leaders recognizes individuals whose leadership has made a lasting impact on the credit union movement.

“These leaders exemplify the spirit of the Credit Union Movement, setting the gold standard in member service, strengthening the credit union community and championing advocacy to protect the not-for-profit, cooperative financial services model. We deeply appreciate the lasting impact they have made—and continue to make—on credit unions,” said Troy Stang, Credit Union House chair and president/CEO of the GoWest Credit Union Association.

Judy DeLucca, President and CEO of New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union, began a lifelong career in the credit union movement in 1975, the same year she graduated high school, got married, and started working at Louisiana Public Health Workers Federal Credit Union. Under the mentorship of Audrey Cerise, she learned the true purpose of credit unions—serving people and strengthening communities. Audrey’s influence shaped her vision and commitment to financial inclusion, a philosophy that has guided her ever since.

After two years, she became the manager of Baptist Hospital Credit Union, overseeing a financial institution with approximately $1 million in assets. In 1980, she joined New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union, where she has remained for over four decades.

Today, under her leadership, New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union has grown to 11 branch locations across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi and has been recognized as Best Place To Work, and Best Credit Union for four consecutive years. The credit union now offers a comprehensive range of financial products, including checking accounts, mortgages, credit cards, IRAs, and more. As a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), it remains dedicated to serving 35 parishes of underserved and underbanked communities and over 500 select employee groups, while continuing its deep-rooted commitment to the New Orleans Fire Department and firefighters across the state.

New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union gained national attention for its extraordinary response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when it stood as a financial lifeline for its members in the wake of unprecedented devastation. While many financial institutions remained closed for weeks, Firemen’s Credit Union was among the first to reopen, working tirelessly to restore services, provide emergency relief, and ensure members could access their accounts and loans across the country.

Recognized as a model for best practices in disaster recovery, the credit union adapted quickly, implementing remote access solutions, emergency loan programs, and mobile financial services to serve displaced members when they needed it most. Its efforts were highlighted as an example of how mission-driven financial institutions can play a critical role in community recovery, reinforcing their identity as a financial first responder.

Awards & Recognition

Throughout her career, Judy has been recognized for her leadership and impact, receiving numerous prestigious awards, including:

• Louisiana CEO of the Year

• Forbes Magazine Recognition

• New Orleans CityBusiness “Woman to Watch”

• National Credit Union Foundation’s Herb Wegner Award

• Louisiana Credit Union League Lifetime Service Award

• Recognition by Inclusiv for Advancing Financial Inclusion with the Annie Vamper Award

Beyond the accolades, her greatest achievement is fostering a culture of service, where the credit union and its team step in where traditional financial institutions won’t. She believes in the credit union heart—offering affordable, accessible financial solutions and uplifting communities in need. Her journey from a young credit union employee to a nationally recognized leader is a testament to dedication, resilience, and the power of people helping people.

The Credit Union House Hall of Leaders held its 2025 induction ceremony on March 2 in Washington, D.C., honoring 20 distinguished credit union leaders for their exceptional contributions to the industry. These honorees demonstrated unwavering commitment to advancing the credit union mission and philosophy, earning them a place among the industry’s most influential leaders.

The 2025 inductees include:

Debora Almirall, Minnesota Power Employees Credit Union

John Buckley, Gerber Federal Credit Union (Michigan)

Mark Cochran, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union (Massachusetts)

Judy DeLucca, New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union (Louisiana)

Kerry Fearn, Area Educational Credit Union (Illinois)

Sean Gammon, 802 Credit Union (Vermont)

Ed Gravley, Matanuska Valley Federal Credit Union (Alaska)

Steve Grooms, 1st Liberty Federal Credit Union (Montana)

Joetta Heck, Kemba Charleston Federal Credit Union (West Virginia)

John Hirabayashi, Community First Credit Union (Florida)

Christiane Gigi Hyland, National Credit Union Foundation

Tom Kane, Illinois Credit Union System

David L’Ecuyer, Central One Federal Credit Union (Massachusetts)

Crystal Long, GECU (Texas)

Kelly McDonough, Earthmover Credit Union (Illinois)

Gay Parvazi, UNO Federal Credit Union (Louisiana)

Sean Rathjen, Consumers Credit Union (Illinois)

Teri Robinson, Ironworkers USA Federal Credit Union (Oregon)

Brian Sherrick, Ideal Credit Union (Minnesota)

Dan Thurman, Frontier Credit Union (Idaho)

The Hall of Leaders recognizes individuals who have made significant and lasting impacts on the credit union industry, celebrating their commitment to the principles and values that define the movement.