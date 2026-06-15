Credit Human Supports Son of a Saint Initiative

NEW ORLEANS – Credit Human Federal Credit Union in New Orleans has announced an ongoing partnership with Son of a Saint to deliver financial literacy programming as part of the nonprofit’s Project Patron Saint initiative. Launched by Son of a Saint in January, the curriculum is built around the 8 Traits of Wellness and is designed to support the parents, guardians, and caregivers who play an essential role in the lives of the organization’s young men.

The financial wellness component of the initiative begins in June 2026, with Credit Human leading a specialized series of sessions focused on practical money-management skills and long-term financial stability, deploying the financial literacy and access to both tools and 1:1 support from their Financial Health Centers throughout the City

“Credit Human is honored to partner with Son of a Saint, an organization that makes such a meaningful impact on the lives of young people in New Orleans,” said Jennifer “J.J.” Jaskierny, New Orleans Operations Manager for Credit Human. “By supporting guardians with financial literacy tools and knowledge, we have an opportunity to strengthen families by improving financial health, reducing financial stress and increasing the well-being of a community.”

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The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening families and expanding community impact across New Orleans, a guiding principle of Credit Human’s work with nonprofit partners, Jaskierny said, adding that Credit Human’s mission is centered on helping create communities free of financial stress. “We place emphasis on providing practical financial guidance to create resilience and improve lives in New Orleans, where many residents continue to face significant financial pressure and lack access to tools and support typically reserved for the most affluent.”

Financial Wellness Sessions Begin in June

Through this collaboration, Credit Human is facilitating financial wellness sessions that help participants build practical skills they can use immediately and share with the young people they mentor. Financial literacy can help families create spending plans, strengthen credit, prepare for major life goals, avoid fraud, and build a stronger foundation for future generations, Jaskierny said.

Credit Human’s sessions in the Project Patron Saint initiative include:

June 3 — Creating a Spending Plan: A practical session focused on budgeting basics, tracking expenses, and building a plan for everyday financial stability.

July 1 — Credit Building: An overview of how credit works, why it matters, and steps participants can take to strengthen their financial standing.

Aug. 5 — Future Planning: A discussion on long-term financial planning, saving strategies, and creating a stronger foundation for future generations.

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Future sessions will also address topics including Pathway to Homeownership and Scam-Proofing, expanding the series to meet the evolving financial needs of guardians and families.

“Credit Human’s partnership in our Project Patron Saint initiative is an important investment in the families we serve and in the broader New Orleans community,” said Lyndsay Neel, Senior Mental Health Specialist at Son of a Saint. “Financial literacy is essential to long-term stability and opportunity, and we are excited about this program that will share practical knowledge and resources with our constituents who can benefit from them and pass them to future generations.”

“Together, Credit Human and Son of a Saint are creating new opportunities for education, connection, and support that can help families build confidence and resilience,” Jaskierny said.

Neel said the partnership marks a collaborative effort rooted in the belief that stronger families help build stronger communities across New Orleans. “The Project Patron Saint initiative reflects that broader, holistic model by investing not only in mentees, but also in the caregivers and support systems that help young people thrive,” she said.