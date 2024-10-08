Credit Human Opens Fifth Financial Health Center in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Credit Human Federal Credit Union will open its newest financial health center located at 2801 Magazine Street on Thursday, Oct. 10.

“Credit Human believes in communities free of financial stress, and we exist to help people experience that through our financial services and products designed to help improve people’s lives”, said Credit Human CEO Steve Hennigan in a press release. “This Financial Health Center exemplifies our commitment to empower individuals in their financial journeys.”

As a new kind of financial institution, Credit Human states that it prioritizes member success over shareholder profits. “Our decision-making process from where to establish locations to how to build products is grounded in the belief that what is best for members ultimately contributes to a thriving community” continued Hennigan. This new Financial Health Center marks the brand’s fifth location in New Orleans, further deepening its commitment to serving the local population.

“We are really excited to expand our footprint in New Orleans with the opening of this new Financial Health Center,” said Hennigan, CEO of Credit Human. “This location not only enhances our ability to serve our members but also reflects our dedication to helping them succeed financially. It’s not just about providing services but fostering a supportive environment that truly makes a difference in their lives. There’s no other financial institution in this marketplace that takes this approach that we have made our core mission.”