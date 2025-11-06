Credit Human Opens 6th Financial Health Center in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Credit Human Federal Credit Union has announced the grand opening of its sixth Financial Health Center in New Orleans, located in the heart of the Gentilly neighborhood at 5217 Elysian Fields Avenue, Suite B. The celebration kicks off on Nov. 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. featuring special guest U.S. Representative Troy Carter, who will help welcome this important community-focused asset to the area.

Community Celebration in Gentilly

The grand opening event will feature a free fish fry for all who stop by, live performances from local brass bands, and exciting giveaways. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet Credit Human’s Member Relationship Specialists and learn more about the services, products and one-to-one support designed to help reduce financial stress and improve long-term financial well-being for residents in New Orleans.

“Credit Human is dedicated to helping people live with less financial stress, and we are honored to continue expanding that mission here in New Orleans,” said Credit Human CEO Steve Hennigan. “This new Gentilly Financial Health Center reflects our commitment to making sure individuals have access to the support, resources and products they need to take greater control of their financial journeys and improve their lives.”

Credit Human – Expanding Access to Financial Health

Financial Health Centers are Credit Human’s version of what banks refer to as branches. But these Centers differ from traditional banks as they don’t have lines for tellers to transact.

Instead, Credit Human has a welcoming environment and Specialists available to talk to people about their needs and goals, as well as barriers and how to overcome them. With strategies and actions in addition to the checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and retirement planning, Credit Human has an open-door policy where anyone – member or non-member – can come in to speak with one of Credit Human’s specialists, Hennigan said.

In New Orleans, 7 in 10 residents live paycheck to paycheck, which is a root cause of financial stress. To address this, Credit Human is focused on helping the community create and sustain “financial slack” – a concept developed to show how consistently saving even a small amount can relieve stress and give individuals more freedom in their financial decisions.

“Catching up and getting ahead is not just a matter of income. It is also a function of mindset and behaviors that can be challenges to people at all levels of income,” explains JJ Jaskierny, Credit Human New Orleans Operations Manager. “Income, together with goal setting and intentional choices, is the same idea as sensible banking products together with one-to-one support. The products alone are not enough. And the same products from banks are often less sensible, knowing that those for-profit institutions are as focused on their shareholder returns as they are the lives of their customers.”

As part of its unique approach, Hennigan said Credit Human puts the success of members and the health of the community first.

“Every decision we make—from where to open a Financial Health Center to the development of our products—is guided by what will help members thrive,” Hennigan said. “This new location in Gentilly demonstrates our continued investment in this city, and we are proud to be a partner for communities seeking a stronger financial foundation.”

“We see this grand opening as more than expanding access,” added Hennigan. “It’s a reflection of our promise to meet people where they are—not only offering financial services but also creating an environment that truly reduces stress, fosters resilience, connects meaningfully with the community and makes a sustainable difference in the lives of families here in New Orleans.”

All are invited to attend the grand opening festivities and tour the new Gentilly Financial Health Center. Whether a person is currently a member or simply interested in taking steps toward better financial health, Credit Human’s team of Member Relationship Specialists will be available to offer support, guidance, and practical tools to help members of the community take control of their finances and reduce stress.

About Credit Human Credit Union

Credit Human is dedicated to providing financial solutions with integrity and purpose. With roots in San Antonio, Texas, and now New Orleans, we are committed to empowering our members through sensible products, personalized support, and a focus on building financial well-being and reducing financial stress in the communities we serve. For more information, visit CreditHuman.com.