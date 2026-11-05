Percy Manson – Credit Human Names New Commercial Lending Manager. Photo provided by Credit Human.

NEW ORLEANS — Credit Human has named Percy Manson commercial lending relationship manager, adding an experienced local banker and community leader to its team serving New Orleans businesses. Manson brings more than 35 years of banking experience, with a career spanning branch management, business banking and commercial lending.

“Percy’s addition is a significant investment in our ability to serve businesses that are the foundation of a functioning community,” said Jeff Mouat, Credit Human’s general manager of new markets and investment center. “He brings decades of lending experience, deep community relationships and an understanding of the challenges local entrepreneurs face. He shares our belief that a financial institution should help people find control in their lives, not simply process transactions. Percy will help reach businesses that need committed support.”

Manson joins Credit Human from Hope Credit Union, where he served as senior vice president of sales for Louisiana. His experience includes helping entrepreneurs prepare for financing through education and assistance with financial statements, tax documentation and other lending requirements.

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“I’m excited to join Credit Human because its mission reflects what has always mattered to me – being involved in the community, serving people who have been underserved and helping small businesses achieve their goals,” Manson said. “You should know and trust your financial institution the same way you know and trust your doctor. Both relationships affect your health and well-being, and both should begin with someone who listens and is motivated to help find the best ways to address your needs.”

Manson began his banking career in Hibernia’s management program and later held positions with Bank One/Chase, Capital One and Gulf Coast Bank & Trust. His career has combined hands-on business lending with a focus on financial education and strong personal relationships.

He said his interest in banking began long before his first professional role.

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“My mother took me to the bank when I was a child, and I was only allowed to make deposits, never withdrawals,” Manson said. “Those visits sparked my interest in banking and taught me the importance of saving. I knew early on that this was what I wanted to do. Not everyone is lucky enough to grow up exposed to those behaviors, which is why education – and Credit Human’s commitment to financial health – means so much to me.”

Manson holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Louisiana Tech University and an MBA from the University of New Orleans. He also completed the LSU Graduate School of Banking program.

In addition to his role at Credit Human, Manson serves as president of the Housing Authority of New Orleans Board of Commissioners and is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

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Credit Human Credit Union Overview

Credit Human is a financial institution focused on improving financial health through products, personal support and guidance designed to help members manage their finances. With six Financial Health Centers in New Orleans and more planned, the credit union is expanding its presence in underserved neighborhoods.