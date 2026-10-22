Credit Human Launches Hispanic Outreach Initiative

NEW ORLEANS — Credit Human, a member-owned, not-for-profit federal credit union, has launched a direct-support initiative designed to connect New Orleans’ growing Hispanic community with practical financial guidance, accessible products and personalized support.

Credit Human officials said the initiative comes as large banks increasingly focus on wealthier customers and those facing fewer barriers to banking. As part of the effort, Credit Human has launched a Spanish-language multimedia campaign intended to build trust within the community rather than simply announce that it is open for business.

“Credit Human’s mission is to help create communities free from financial stress, and that means improving the financial health of all individuals and families in the community,” said Jennifer Jaskierny, New Orleans operations manager at Credit Human. “New Orleans’ Hispanic households are an important and growing part of this city’s future. Yet many families and business owners still experience inattention from financial institutions, barriers to accessing products, and little to no support once they have them. In our view, this illustrates a lack of willingness by banks to help people work through language, documentation or credit challenges, resulting in unequal access and insufficient support.”

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The initiative, built around the message “Eres parte de Credit Human,” meaning “You’re part of Credit Human,” is intended to connect individuals, families and business owners directly with specialists at the credit union’s Financial Health Centers throughout Orleans Parish. The goal is to help residents overcome barriers to building credit, purchasing homes and growing small businesses.

“The effort reflects Credit Human’s fundamental commitment to serve communities that are often overlooked when large financial institutions consolidate, reduce their local presence, or make lending and service decisions far from the neighborhoods in which deposits are made,” Jaskierny said.

“This is a priority for Credit Human and is about much more than Spanish-language advertising and attention,” Jaskierny said. “It is about growing New Orleans’ resilience by making it possible for more people to participate fully. With nearly 70 percent of families living paycheck to paycheck, the struggle to keep up and get ahead should not be limited to an income bracket, neighborhood, or ethnicity.”

Credit Human senior member relationship specialist Gihova Garcia said the initiative emphasizes building financial stability before pursuing longer-term financial goals.

“A lack of ‘slack’ in a person’s financial life de-motivates them and can make them lose hope. One of our solutions is to start with the basics and work from there. We begin with a foundation of debt reduction, credit improvement and tools that create stability first. Once that foundation is in place, we move on to assisting our members with expanding a business or buying a home to avoid rent and build equity. From there, we focus on security in retirement and wealth creation for the next generation. It’s not easy, but it’s nearly impossible when nobody will listen to you or look out for you,” Garcia said.

Jaskierny said Credit Human’s approach contrasts with what the credit union sees as a trend of banks being acquired by regional or national firms, consolidating operations and moving decision-making outside New Orleans.

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“Too many people are left wondering where they can turn for advice they can trust,” Jaskierny said. “Credit Human is here because we believe local communities deserve more than a transaction. They deserve a partner more interested in improving their financial health than simply making money off their deposits.”

Digital Display for the Credit Human Hispanic Campaign provided by Credit Human.

Community Partnerships and Financial Support

As part of the initiative, Credit Human is coordinating with community partners including El Centro, an organization that supports Hispanic entrepreneurs through Spanish-language business education, coaching and connections to resources.

Jaskierny said the partnership will help connect local residents and entrepreneurs with information, relationships and support that can contribute to stronger financial futures across the New Orleans region. The effort is also intended to build trust between community members and Credit Human’s member relationship specialists.

Credit Human operates six locations in New Orleans, with additional locations planned. The credit union said its local expansion reflects a commitment to providing financial services in neighborhoods where it believes traditional banking options have become more limited.

Credit Human Spanish-Language Multimedia Campaign – Details

Created by New Orleans-based Trumpet Advertising, the campaign features Spanish-language television and radio advertorials and paid media content, digital display advertising, social media content and a dedicated website, CreditHumanEspanol.com.

The website provides Spanish-language information, direct access to Credit Human team members who can assist visitors in Spanish and locations for the credit union’s Financial Health Centers.

Campaign content also addresses areas of concern identified in the marketplace, including account access, credit barriers, financial scams and banking questions affecting mixed-status households.

Credit Human said the initiative is part of its broader mission to improve financial health and reduce financial stress through accessible products, personalized support and community relationships.