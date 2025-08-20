Credit Human Expands Financial Literacy Efforts

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Credit Human has announced it has expanded its partnerships with local nonprofits to deliver financial education and improve financial health for residents. In collaboration with the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music at Musicians’ Village, New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, and others, Credit Human has expanded its commitment to help improve financial health in a community where approximately 70 percent of residents live paycheck-to-paycheck.

“At Credit Human, we believe empowering the communities we serve with financial literacy is at the heart of improving lives by reducing financial stress,” said Jennifer “J.J.” Jaskierny, New Orleans Operations Manager at Credit Human. “Our work with these very intentional organizations in New Orleans is a reflection of who we are as a non-profit, member-owned cooperative, and we’re excited to be growing our partnerships across New Orleans.”

Throughout the summer months, Credit Human has hosted a series of specialized financial literacy workshops designed to empower attendees with practical knowledge and resources. The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music and New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity co-hosted a financial literacy workshop for residents at the Musicians’ Village and adjacent neighborhoods.

- Sponsors -

Another Credit Human financial literacy workshop was held at the Muses Apartments in partnership with Gulf Coast Housing Partnership, a New Orleans–based nonprofit developer that manages more than 650 affordable apartment homes across the city, offering quality housing and fostering supportive, culturally diverse communities.

The workshops are free and designed to address a variety of financial topics, including budgeting, credit management, debt reduction, and saving strategies, as well as showing practical pathways towards home ownership, retirement and generational wealth creation. The sessions aim to establish a foundation upon which participants can understand tools that may be confusing or that they couldn’t access previously, empowering sound financial decisions and fostering resilience in a market where financial stress is a common challenge.

“Credit Human is providing a service we consider to be essential to our stakeholders in the Ninth Ward,” said Emma Weiss, Family Services Outreach and Education Director for New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity. “We see the need for financial education firsthand every day and also hear from our community members that they want to know more about managing their finances because of the stress it can cause and the impact of that stress in almost every facet of their lives. Credit Human is providing tools and resources to people without expectation, and for that we are grateful.”

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Gulf Coast Housing Partnership says its residents also find value in the information and education Credit Human is providing, shared Northa Linzer, the organization’s Vice President of Property Management Operations.

“Our residents can find managing their finances challenging, and we hear their concerns and work to provide access to resources they might not be able to find on their own,” Linzer said. “It has been great working with a financial expert partner like Credit Human who is committed to giving back and helping locals in New Orleans who can benefit from this attention because it helps us help our residents in a way that can be a game changer for their day-to-day lives.”

Credit Human’s financial literacy workshops are held in neighborhood settings and led by specialists from the organization’s Financial Health Centers, which are embedded in communities across New Orleans. These centers are open to anyone who needs guidance – even without being a member of the credit union.

- Sponsors -

These efforts reflect the organization’s commitment to serving the New Orleans market by providing resources that strengthen financial literacy and, in turn, support residents’ financial, mental, and physical well-being.

Credit Human is actively looking to provide these same financial literacy resources to other community organizations and non-profits, with more events upcoming.

About Credit Human Credit Union

Credit Human is dedicated to providing financial solutions with integrity and purpose. With roots in San Antonio, Texas, and now New Orleans, we are committed to empowering our members through sensible products, personalized support, and a focus on building financial well-being and reducing financial stress in the communities we serve. For more information, visit CreditHuman.com.

About Ellis Marsalis Center for Music

The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music uses music as the focal point of a holistic strategy to build a healthy community and deliver a broad range of services to underserved children, youth, and musicians from neighborhoods battling poverty and social injustice. The Center is a safe and supportive environment where children and youth develop musically, academically, and socially; where local musicians perform, record, and develop professionally; and where the community gathers. The Center also serves as a community resource and a catalyst for cultural preservation. For more information, visit EllisMarsalisCenter.org.

About New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity

The New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity (NOAHH) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, incorporated in 1983 as an independent affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI). For more information, visit Habitat-Nola.org.

About Gulf Coast Housing Partnership

Gulf Coast Housing Partnership (GCHP), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was formed in 2006 to provide the Gulf Coast region with real estate development and financial expertise to produce affordable housing. GCHP pursues residential and commercial developments with transformative potential. For more information, visit GCHP.net.