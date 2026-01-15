Credit Human Encourages Financial Health Planning

NEW ORLEANS — Credit Human is encouraging residents to reexamine their financial health, pointing to research by Drive Research which shows that 79 percent of Americans set goals focused on improving physical health while often ignoring financial health. Credit Human emphasizes the often-overlooked connection between financial stability, stress reduction and overall well-being.

Credit Human’s mission includes studying the relationship between financial health and physical health, developing products and support to improve them, and designing Financial Health Centers focused on improving lives – not branches focused on transactions. It is how Credit Human works to bring this perspective into New Orleans neighborhoods.

Financial Stress and Its Impact in New Orleans

Two areas of focus are paramount for people to reduce financial stress:

1) feeling prepared for unexpected expenses; and

2) reducing the burden and waste of high-interest debt.

According to Bankrate.com’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, only about 41 percent of U.S. adults feel they could cover a major unexpected expense such as a $1,000 emergency from their savings. And 46 percent of credit card holders report carrying a monthly balance, with unexpected expenses and day-to-day costs like groceries and utilities cited as key drivers.

“Almost 7-in-10 people in New Orleans are facing financial stress, and it’s heart-wrenching to see so many struggling to get by month after month,” says Jennifer “J.J.” Jaskierny, Operations Manager for Credit Human in New Orleans. “I’ve met so many members who’ve shared their stories of sleepless nights filled with worry about their finances, with ripple effects negatively impacting physical and mental well being, relationships, productivity and social connection. By focusing on establishing a financial plan, we can help our community pivot from a cycle of anxiety to one of confidence and security.”

Practical Steps Toward Financial Stability

To help individuals kickstart their financial goals in 2026, Credit Human’s Jaskierny suggests the

following New Year’s financial resolutions:

Build an emergency fund cushion: Prioritize increasing your savings to cover unexpected expenses and reduce stress around financial unknowns. Only 41% of Americans say they could cover a $1,000 emergency from savings.

Pay down high-interest debt: Focus on paying off credit card balances and other high-interest debt to make saving and building financial slack more attainable.

Boost savings through automation: Commit to saving by setting up automatic deposits into savings or retirement accounts to help reach your financial goals for the future.

Reassess budgets for rising living costs: With concerns about inflation and increased housing and insurance costs, take the time to update your budget for the new year to ensure that your needs are covered.

Build generational wealth: Focusing saving efforts to purchase a home rather than pay rent to someone else can increase happiness, build equity in an owned asset and provide tax benefits through mortgage interest deductions.

Seek free, personalized financial guidance: Credit Human offers free financial counseling for anyone in the community, whether you are a member or not. Credit Human’s Member Relationship Specialists can provide guidance and accountability to help achieve people’s financial goals.

For individuals looking to take control of their finances in 2026, Jaskierny says Credit Human will provide support, guidance, and resources, whether people are looking to build an emergency fund, pay down debt, purchase a home or save for the future.

“Having a plan is a big part of addressing the real-life health issues related to financial stress,” Jaskierny says. “Starting the year by setting attainable goals really is the best way to achieve success in both adding to your savings and reducing your debt load. These are simple, straightforward steps anyone can take to reduce financial stress and improve their overall health and wellbeing.”

Credit Human continues to grow in New Orleans with six Financial Health Centers in neighborhoods throughout Orleans Parish, with more to open this year. A non-profit federal credit union, Credit Human is focused on improving the lives of its members instead of generating profits for shareholders. Anyone who lives, works or worships in the metro area is eligible to become a member, but membership is not required to meet with a Credit Human specialist and create a financial plan for 2026.

About Credit Human Credit Union

Credit Human is dedicated to providing financial solutions with integrity and purpose. With roots in San Antonio, Texas, and now New Orleans, we are committed to empowering our members through sensible products, personalized support, and a focus on building financial well-being and reducing financial stress in the communities we serve. For more information, visit CreditHuman.com.