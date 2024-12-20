Creating Magic, One Space at a Time: The Heart and Strategy of Robért LeBlanc

NEW ORLEANS (Dec. 20, 2024) — Robért LeBlanc is an entrepreneur with an eye for magic.

As the leader of the team behind a boutique portfolio of New Orleans restaurants, hotels, and bars—including Sylvain, Barrel Proof, Anna’s, The Will & The Way, The Celestine, and The Chloe—LeBlanc believes that the magic of a space is the key ingredient to a successful business.

“It always starts with a space,” he says. “We look for buildings that are magical, often in disrepair, so we can restore them and invite the world back in. We imagine the kind of music that will play once it’s finished, who built it, who lived there, and what happened within its walls when creating the project.”

A perfect example of this enchanting philosophy is The Celestine, located in the heart of the Vieux Carré. LeBlanc + Smith was drawn to the property’s story—particularly its previous owner, Antoine Amadee Peychaud, the creator of Peychaud’s Bitters. While most New Orleanians know Peychaud’s history, LeBlanc and his team felt a unique connection to the place.

“His wife’s name was Celestine,” he shares. “even though most homes had businesses on their first floor, Peychaud’s Pharmacy was actually around the corner on Royal Street because it was it was vital to Celestine that this space be a home.” he smiles, imagining the warmth of those who lived there: enjoying a morning cup of coffee or an evening cocktail. LeBlanc hopes to channel that same energy for the Celestine’s guests.

A passionate steward of historic properties, he views every project as an opportunity to restore and honor the past.

LeBlanc’s sentimental musings might seem surprising coming from someone with his background—a Loyola business and finance major who minored in biology and chemistry with the intention of becoming a surgeon. (“I witnessed one surgery and passed out,” he laughs. “I’m not very good at seeing other people’s blood.”) He quickly realized his path lay elsewhere. He pivoted to working on Wall Street before eventually launching his own record label and music promotion business back in New Orleans. It’s this unexpected blend of creative ambition and business savvy that allows him to infuse his ventures with both heart and strategy.

He recalls how, in his earlier years, he would spend hours chasing a never-ending inbox. It was a frenetic pace that left him feeling overwhelmed despite his success. “By the time I was 32, I [owned] five places, but I didn’t feel joy. My default position wasn’t happiness. I felt guilty about it.”

It was a business coach named Louis D’Angelo who helped him break free from the “doom loop” of overwork and burnout. D’Angelo taught him how to prioritize his time and reframe his approach to productivity with the implementation of a morning routine that includes hydration, prayers, a daily gratitude journal, and daily priorities.

“Some tasks are important, some are not. But tasks can never be mistaken for a priority, and your daily priorities always need to take precedence over your daily tasks. A priority is anything that takes more than 20 minutes; it takes multiple steps and has a significant impact on one’s personal or professional life. You can’t just check boxes off your to-do list all day while neglecting the more important priorities and expect fulfillment.” LeBlanc’s new routine helped him move from chaos to control—and from stress to joy.

Another core principle in LeBlanc’s philosophy is the importance of being present, both in his business and in his personal life. “No matter who you’re with, it matters that you’re 100% there,” he says. “Whether it’s with my kids, my team, or a guest at one of our restaurants, I’m fully present. I make sure not to be on my phone texting or checking email, or looking over someone’s shoulder to see what else is going on or even to think about things other than the person in front of me. It makes every relationship richer.” He believes that meaningful connections come from dedicating your full attention to the people in front of you—a philosophy that has shaped the culture at LeBlanc + Smith.

His approach to leadership has also shifted over the years. “I had to learn to teach, not just do,” he reflects. “In the past, I would have just jumped in and done everything myself—like launching a marketing campaign or managing a project. But now, I focus on teaching my team so they can run things independently. It’s not about me being at the center of it all.” At places like Barrel Proof and The Celestine, this emphasis on teaching and empowerment has created a collaborative culture where everyone plays an active role. “It’s been so much fun seeing the team thrive, teaching them everything we know.”

For LeBlanc, New Orleans is more than just a backdrop for his businesses—it’s the heartbeat of his approach to hospitality. “The biggest challenge in this city is how competitive the hospitality scene is. There are so many amazing people in the industry,” he admits. “But the opportunity is that New Orleans has a way of making people feel welcome and connected like no other city in the world. There’s also a joie de vivre here that you can’t replicate anywhere else.”

This unique spirit, a mixture of joy, playful mischief, and community, is what drives LeBlanc’s vision for his businesses. “In a digital world where emotion often gets lost, hospitality has a unique ability to create experiences that bring people together,” he says. “We don’t just want you to have a great cocktail or meal. We want you to have fun amongst a great group of people, too. It’s about creating an experience.”

New Orleans’ rich culture of storytelling also plays a vital role in LeBlanc’s vision. “New Orleanians have a natural ability to make people feel connected through stories. Our traditions, our food, our culture—they’re all about sharing stories,” he says. “Whether it’s the history of a dish or the rivalry between high schools, there’s a narrative that ties everything together. That’s what makes New Orleans so magical.”

LeBlanc’s businesses aren’t just places to eat or drink—they are extensions of this philosophy, where guests are invited to not only enjoy but also to experience the story behind each space. From the historic buildings they restore to the personal connections they foster, each element is infused with the magic of New Orleans.