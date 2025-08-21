Cox Donates $10,000 to Nunez Fiber Optics

CHALMETTE (press release) – For the second year in a row, Cox Communications has thrown its support behind the Fiber Optics program at Nunez Community College with a $10,000 donation.

Cox executives made the donation Aug. 13 during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the company’s new Cox Mobile Chalmette store on Judge Perez Drive. The money will again go toward scholarships for Nunez Fiber Optics students.

“We are very thankful for this partnership and donation,” said Dr. Julie Rexford, Director of Nunez’s STEAM Division. “These funds will provide scholarships for those individuals training to meet the growing demand for Fiber Optic technicians in our area.”

Longstanding Partner with Nunez

Cox is a longstanding community partner of Nunez Community College.

“Nunez has been a powerful force for good in the Chalmette area for over three decades, and the Fiber Optics program is making a real difference in helping to ready Louisiana’s workforce,” said Sunni LeBeouf, Market Vice President for Cox in Greater New Orleans. “They, like us, are committed to ensuring our community has access to services and learning opportunities that help people stay connected.”

The next round of Fiber Optics certification courses at Nunez begins Sept. 22. Those interested can submit an inquiry form at //Nunez.edu/STEAM to begin the registration process or email Dr. Rexford at jrexford@nunez.edu.

About Nunez Community College

Nunez Community College is a student-centered institution that delivers relevant and innovative curricula integrating the arts, sciences, and humanities leading to academic credentials and workforce opportunities. Nunez serves a vital role in the community by engaging with partners to support student success and personal growth.

Nunez Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate degrees. Nunez Community College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels.

Questions about the accreditation of Nunez Community College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org). Nunez is located at 3710 Paris Road, Chalmette, LA. For more information, visit www.nunez.edu.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is the largest private broadband company in America, serving nearly 7 million homes and businesses across 18 states. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. Cox is investing billions of dollars to build a 10-gigabit, fiber-based network that will power the next generation of internet, TV, phone, smart home, and business services. Dedicated to the communities it serves, Cox also champions initiatives that promote digital equity, environmental sustainability, and economic growth.