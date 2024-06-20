Cox and Delgado Present Small Business Leadership Academy

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications and Delgado Community College are partnering to host the fifth annual Small Business Leadership Academy. This program provides continuing education and leadership development to diverse suppliers in Louisiana.

The eight-week program is designed to teach small business owners how to scale their businesses and operate responsibly, with a focus on Cox suppliers from historically underrepresented groups.

“Inclusivity has always been a fundamental guiding principle at Cox,” said Sunni LeBeouf, New Orleans market vice president, in a press release. “We look forward to continuing to work alongside Delgado Community College and the Small Business Leadership Academy in supporting the supply chain through empowering local entrepreneurs and investing in community.”

Delgado faculty-led program modules will be delivered in-person at the College’s River City Site in Avondale, La.

The program is open to all Cox suppliers and to non-suppliers, but requests from suppliers will be prioritized. Enrollment is limited to 30 participants. Participants who complete the program will earn continuing education units.

“The Small Business Leadership Academy from Delgado and Cox helped me grow my business,” said academy graduate Fabian Harper, owner of Flourish Horticulture. “The classes help you to get organized and bring structure to your operations.”

“Delgado is thrilled to partner with Cox on this program again. Past participants have achieved enhanced business management skills, expanded customer bases, and increased revenue. We are excited to bring this opportunity to a new cohort of students,” said Arlanda Williams, vice chancellor for workforce development, Delgado Community College.

The enrollment deadline is Friday, August 30, 2024. Orientation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at Delgado’s River City Site.

