Covington Inventor Wins International Aerospace Award

Tom Cain, founder of Cain Global Innovations LLC, at the Create the Future Design Contest in New York on Nov. 6. Photo provided by Cain Global Innovations.

NEW ORLEANS — A Covington inventor has earned top honors in a competitive international engineering design contest for his proposed helicopter landing zone safety system and is seeking $75,000 in funding to develop and test the technology. Tom Cain, founder of Cain Global Innovations LLC and a volunteer with the Folsom Fire Department, won the Aerospace and Defense category of the Create the Future Design Contest in New York on Nov. 6.

His invention, LZ Guardian AI, is designed to help protect helicopter pilots, aircraft and ground crews during landings by identifying nearby hazards and helping first responders communicate critical safety information to approaching pilots. The proposed system uses portable beacons and a rugged touchscreen tablet to map landing zones, identify obstacles such as power lines and generate detailed instructions for pilots.

The award comes as Cain works to turn the design into a commercial product, with plans to develop and test the technology on the Northshore and eventually hire local engineers, developers and sales professionals. He is in discussions with a European heliport equipment company and prospective investors and is one of three finalists scheduled to pitch at the STartUP Northshore’s THE LAUNCHPAD competition Nov. 16 in Slidell.

- Sponsors -

First Responder Experience Inspires Innovation

Cain said the idea grew out of nearly three decades of experience as a first responder, beginning in law enforcement in 1996 and continuing through his volunteer work with the Folsom Fire Department.

When medical helicopters respond to emergencies, ground crews must verbally communicate the location of power lines and other obstacles to approaching pilots. Cain said existing aviation databases often lack information about smaller power lines and other potential hazards, leaving firefighters responsible for identifying and describing the conditions.

“The databases pilots rely on do not show the smaller power lines or most other obstacles, and they are often out of date and incomplete. The people on the ground are often the only ones who can see what is really there,” said Cain.

Cain also identified gaps in landing zone training that can make communicating with pilots difficult during emergencies. He said there is no national requirement for such training, and some departments go years between sessions.

“A skill you practice once a year or less is hard to remember when it counts, and the training does not teach the exact words a pilot needs. There is a real need here, and I wanted to give firefighters those words,” said Cain.

Technology Designed to Improve Landing Safety

A November 2024 Federal Aviation Administration study examining 158 helicopter air ambulance accidents, incidents and safety reports identified recurring concerns involving situational awareness, communication and training, highlighting the safety challenges Cain’s technology aims to address.

- Sponsors -

LZ Guardian AI is designed to use four portable beacons to measure a helicopter landing zone, along with a rugged tablet that allows ground crews to identify obstacles and trace power lines directly on a screen.

The proposed system would then generate a standardized briefing for pilots, providing information about landing zone dimensions, nearby obstacles, wind conditions and other hazards. As a helicopter approaches, the system would shift from compass directions to clock positions based on the pilot’s perspective.

“From miles out, it gives compass directions along with the wind and other conditions, such as ‘Landing zone one hundred by one hundred feet, marked by four beacons. Wire two hundred fifty feet east, forty-five feet high, running north to south. Wind from the southwest at eight knots,'” said Cain. “As the helicopter gets close, it switches to clock positions from the pilot’s view: ‘Wire, your two o’clock, four hundred feet, forty-five feet high, running left to right.'”

The design also includes emergency commands allowing ground crews to alert pilots to stop or abandon an approach, along with wearable tags intended to warn when someone enters the landing zone.

A November 2024 Federal Aviation Administration study examining 158 helicopter air ambulance accidents, incidents and safety reports from 2013 to 2023 identified recurring risks involving situational awareness, communication, training and decision-making. The researchers recommended further investigation into ways to improve situational awareness, assess training needs and provide additional resources for flight crews.

Cain believes the technology could provide a lower-cost alternative to some existing aircraft-based detection systems.

“Today’s wire detection systems ride in the cockpit, cost $12,000 to over $100,000, and protect one aircraft. LZ Guardian AI works from the ground and protects every aircraft that lands there, at a target price of $3,495,” said Cain.

International Aerospace Award Opens Business Opportunities

Established in 2002 by the publishers of Tech Briefs magazine, the Create the Future Design Contest recognizes engineering innovations from around the world. The 2026 competition attracted more than 600 submissions from 67 countries, with seven finalists selected to present their designs in New York. The competition is produced by SAE Media Group, an affiliate of SAE International, and supported by engineering and technology companies including Mouser Electronics and COMSOL.

Cain presented LZ Guardian AI at the competition’s finals at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan, where the project won the Aerospace and Defense category.

“LZ Guardian AI came out on top of its category. There were hundreds of entries from countries around the world, which tells me the idea holds up with engineers. At the finals, two aerospace engineers encouraged me to pursue military and naval applications. It has opened doors with partners and investors,” said Cain.

The recognition has also created opportunities for Cain to explore potential commercial partnerships as he works toward developing a market-ready product.

“I am in discussions with a major heliport equipment company in Europe, and I am meeting with potential investors,” said Cain.

Cain is seeking funding to advance the technology from the design stage to a working prototype, with the Nov. 16 THE LAUNCHPAD competition providing another opportunity to present the project to potential supporters.

“I am raising a $75,000 prototype round to build and field test the first working kit and file the full patent,” said Cain.

Covington Inventor Plans Northshore Expansion

Founded in Covington in 2026, Cain Global Innovations currently operates as a one-person company, with assistance from a patent attorney. Cain plans to expand the business locally as his inventions advance, creating opportunities for engineering, software development and sales positions.

His plans also call for working with Northshore fire departments to build and test LZ Guardian AI, keeping its early development and potential economic benefits in the region.

“My first hires will be a radio engineer, an app developer and someone who knows fire service sales and grants, and I want to hire them here. I plan to build and test the prototype on the Northshore, with local fire departments,” said Cain.

In addition to LZ Guardian AI, the company is pursuing other patent-pending inventions, including DialGrip Marine, a device designed to improve precision and reduce waste when applying sealants, and EchoScan and BioSignal Bridge, proposed noninvasive medical diagnostic technologies aimed at detecting health problems earlier.