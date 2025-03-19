Covenant House New Orleans to Receive State Funding

NEW ORLEANS – Covenant House New Orleans, a cornerstone organization supporting and empowering vulnerable youth in the New Orleans community, is scheduled to formally receive a $250,000 grant, with the announcement expected on March 20.

The funding was secured through the efforts of U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy as part of the Fiscal Year 2024 appropriations. The grant is designated for the expansion of services for survivors of human trafficking and sexual assault.

On March 20, State Representative Alonzo Knox (D-New Orleans) will present a ceremonial check to Covenant House New Orleans CEO Rheneisha Robertson, MPH, at 1:00 p.m. on March 20 at Covenant House.

Founded in 1987, Covenant House New Orleans (CHNO) is a non-profit organization that serves as a sanctuary for homeless, runaway, and at-risk youth aged 16 to 22 by providing 24/7 shelter, food, clothing, and crisis intervention services as well as support to help youth transition to independent living.

Since its establishment, Covenant House has impacted the lives of over 35,000 young people by providing medical care, counseling, educational assistance, and vocational training.

The Care Center provides stable housing around-the-clock, ensuring immediate safety and shelter for youth. Annually, the organization serves over 900 young people, providing them with a safe environment and the necessary resources to rebuild their lives. Around 71 people are provided with a Covenant House bed each night. In addition, CHNO has provided over 51,000 meals per year.

In collaboration with Tulane Medical School, Covenant House New Orleans offers on-site medical and mental health services, conducting over 8,000 on-site medical visits per year to address both physical and mental health needs of residents.

CHNO also provides educational support, job readiness programs, and life skills training to empower young people to gain independence. In the past year, Covenant House International assisted 1,900 youth in enrolling or remaining in school and helped 2,600 youth obtain or retain employment.

Beyond residential services, CHNO’s street outreach programs included 1,084 counseling and emergency services provided to youth in the community, with 2,080 hours spent on outreach activities.

CHNO’s Human Trafficking Survivor Support program provides specialized services for survivors of human trafficking, addressing their unique needs and challenges. This program continues to grow, providing services to more than 200 survivors annually. They notably offer the only male survivor housing support in the region. The figure of 200 refers specifically to the number of human trafficking survivors CHNOLA supports annually and is a specialized subset forming part of the broader group of 900 youth served each year. Approximately 25% of residents have experienced human trafficking and/or have been involved in sexual labor.

The Rights of Passage (ROP) Transitional Living Program offers longer-term housing with supportive services to prepare youth for independent living and the Crisis Center has achieved a 78% long-term stable housing or family reunification rate.

Covenant House New Orleans remains committed to its mission of providing sanctuary and support to vulnerable youth, helping them transition from homelessness to hope and stability.