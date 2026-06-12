Business

Cove Architecture Uses AI to Rethink Building Design

June 12, 2026   |By

Patrick Chopson – Cove Architecture Uses AI to Rethink Building Design. Photo provided by Cove Architecture. NEW ORLEANS – Patrick Chopson, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Cove Architecture, has spent more than two decades working at the intersection of architecture, technology and sustainable design. Chopson said the Atlanta-based firm was founded in 2017 on

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