Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Tourism

Court Strikes STR Corporate Ownership Ban

October 10, 2025   |By
Court Strikes STR Corporate Ownership Ban
Court Strikes STR Corporate Ownership Ban. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals largely upheld New Orleans’ short-term rental (STR) regulations on Oct. 7 but struck down the city’s ban on corporate ownership of residential STRs. The decision reshapes who can legally operate rentals in a market already struggling with housing affordability and enforcement challenges. The Oct. 7 decision

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter