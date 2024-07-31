Councilman Sees Opportunity Despite Area Dollar General Closures

NEW ORLEANS — Despite renovations coming to the local Walmart, residents of Gentilly are disappointed in the closing of Dollar General closures in their part of town. Earlier this week, community members gathered in front of the Morrison Road location of the popular chain, to protest its closing. Sources from the Times-Picayune have informed the community that they can also expect the New Orleans East locations of the popular store to close, as well.

But while Gentilly residents see a loss for the community, Councilmember Eugene Green sees an opportunity. In an interview with WWLTV, Green stated, “Sometimes [the market] makes changes that inconvenience a lot of people. But at the end of the day, that’s also an opportunity for those who want to see the type of business that they want to see operated.” Some of the five area stores that are said to be closing are within the councilman’s district and he is hopeful that the empty spaces will be revamped to provide something positive that will impact the community.

Dollar General began in 1939 as a family-owned business called J.L. Turner and Son in Kentucky, owned by James Luther Turner and Cal Turner. In 1955, the name changed to Dollar General Corporation and in 1968 the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fortune 500 recognized Dollar General in 1999 and in 2020 it reached #112 on the list. Dollar General has grown to become one of the most profitable stores in the rural United States, with revenue reaching around $27 billion in 2019.

However, despite the chain’s popularity, the company and its business practices have been subject to criticism, particularly regarding how it may be creating and perpetuating food deserts and stifling local businesses while offering fewer and lower-paying jobs. A 2023 study from UCLA demonstrated that as retail sales move online, dollar stores stand out for their brick-and-mortar success. At the time of UCLA’s study, Dollar General and Dollar Tree had over 35,000 locations across the United States which is more than Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and Target stores combined.