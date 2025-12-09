Council of Shopping Centers Names Local Board Member

COVINGTON, La. (press release) – The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) Board of Trustees has named Stirling President and Chief Executive Officer Townsend Underhill, MBA, CCIM, CRX, to its membership.

Underhill is the fourth CEO in Stirling’s history to serve on the ICSC Board of Trustees, continuing the company’s long tradition of leadership within the organization.

“Townsend’s appointment to the ICSC Board of Trustees continues Stirling’s longstanding leadership role in the shopping center industry,” said James E. Maurin, Founder and former President & CEO of Stirling.

- Sponsors -

The ICSC Board of Trustees is composed of industry leaders from across the globe who guide policy, governance and long-term strategy for the organization’s worldwide membership. ICSC represents more than 50,000 members across 100 countries, making it one of the largest and most influential associations in the commercial real estate industry.

Underhill brings nearly two decades of experience in commercial real estate, spanning development, acquisitions, corporate strategy, asset management and client services. He has played a key role in the company’s growth and strategic direction, culminating in his appointment as CEO in 2024. He is active in regional business and civic organizations and has regularly participated in ICSC programs and events throughout his career.

“Townsend has a deep understanding of our industry and a strong commitment to strengthening the communities we serve,” said Marty Mayer, former President and CEO of Stirling. “His appointment to the ICSC Board of Trustees reflects not only his own leadership but also the legacy of service and professionalism that Stirling has carried into the industry for fifty years.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

Underhill added, “I’m honored to join the ICSC Board of Trustees. ICSC plays an important role in supporting the continued evolution of our industry and the marketplaces that shape our communities. I look forward to contributing to that work alongside so many respected leaders.”

About Stirling

Stirling is a comprehensive, full-service commercial real estate company with over 50 years of experience specializing in Commercial Advisory Services, Asset & Property Management, Development & Redevelopment, and Investment Sales across a wide range of property types, including retail, office, industrial, healthcare, multifamily, and hospitality. Learn more at www.stirlingproperties.com.