Costera Announces New Chef de Cuisine

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Costera, Uptown New Orleans’ neighborhood restaurant and bar highlighting Coastal Mediterranean cuisine by Chef Brian Burns and business partner Reno De Ranieri, has announced the appointment of Nick Simpson as the restaurant’s new Chef de Cuisine. With a broad and dynamic culinary background, Simpson brings a unique blend of technical precision, global flavors, and a deep respect for tradition to the kitchen at Costera.

Simpson’s career began in 2013 at Eataly in Chicago, where a retail position quickly evolved into hands-on experience with fine dining and regional Italian cuisine. This early immersion led him to West Loop Salumi, where he trained under a protégé of renowned Italian chef Massimo Spigaroli, mastering the traditional techniques of curing, fermenting, and dry-aging salumi in the style of Northern Italy.

His culinary journey continued through several of Chicago’s most respected kitchens, including Green River, Table Donkey and Stick, and Free Reign, where he refined his expertise in French technique and rustic, Germanic-Midwestern fare. Seeking further growth, Simpson joined the team at Rooh (now Roop), where he explored elevated interpretations of modern Indian cuisine.

- Sponsors -

After relocating to Florida, he worked at the acclaimed ramen shop Ichicoro in Tampa before settling in New Orleans. There, Simpson cooked at La Petite Grocery under Chef Joe Tiedmann and later joined Compère Lapin and then Osteria Lupo, working under co-owners Brian Burns and Reno De Ranieri to deepen his focus on Mediterranean flavors and seasonal cooking.

“Nick brings a rare combination of technical mastery, deep curiosity, and a real respect for regional cooking traditions,” says Executive Chef Brian Burns. “His ability to connect diverse influences into a focused and honest expression of Mediterranean cuisine is exactly what we value at Costera. I’m excited to see where he takes the kitchen.”

Since stepping into his new role, Simpson has already made his mark by introducing new dishes that reflect his creative vision and influences. New menu highlights include Octopus a la Plancha served with smoked onion muhammara, toasted walnuts, and lemon. Gulf Fish a la Plancha paired with charred cabbage, oregano, hazelnuts, and an Aji Amarillo vinaigrette.

- Partner Content - What Business Leaders Should Know Before Their Next IT Audit Information Technology (IT) audits have become a necessity for businesses, both big and small, to ascertain their level of technology and cybersecurity risk on a global... Read More

Simpson is also developing several new seasonal offerings, including a reimagined version of Costera’s signature stewed white beans, now featuring a carrot sofrito, house-made chorizo sausage, and fresh herbs. A new crudo is also in the works, featuring grapefruit vinaigrette, toasted peanuts, mint, and pickled Fresno peppers.

About Costera

Costera is a neighborhood restaurant and bar by co-owners Chef Brian Burns and Reno De Ranieri located at 4938 Prytania Street, on the corner of Robert Street in New Orleans’ Uptown. The 5,400-square foot restaurant features Southern and Mediteranean influence, highlighting local produce and Gulf seafood in a casual, elegant setting.