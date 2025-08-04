Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Corporate Realty President Highlights Downtown Opportunity

August 4, 2025   |By
Corporate Realty President Highlights Downtown Opportunity
Corporate Realty President Highlights Downtown Opportunity. Photo provided by Corporate Realty.

NEW ORLEANS – Corporate Realty, Inc. has listed the United Fruit Building property for sale, a historic real estate portfolio located in the heart of Downtown New Orleans. The building complex includes five interconnected properties at 321 and 327 St. Charles Avenue and 710, 714, and 720 Union Street. The five-building complex spans more than

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter