Corporate Realty Lists Landmark Downtown Property

321 St Charles aerial view – Photo provided by Corporate Realty.

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Corporate Realty, Inc. has announced the availability of the United Fruit Building property, an exceptional assemblage that consists of five properties located at 321 and 327 St. Charles Avenue and 710, 714, and 720 Union Street.

The real estate portfolio, comprised of more than 95,000 square feet (sf) across multiple historic structures, provides a singular opportunity for a transformative development in the heart of Downtown New Orleans.

Poised for a full-scale revitalization, the buildings are in development-ready condition and well suited for a variety of uses including a full-service flag hotel, a luxury multifamily conversion, or a signature mixed-use project. With direct frontage on the St. Charles streetcar line and full visibility along the Mardi Gras parade route, the site offers unmatched connectivity and prominence in the Central Business District.

“This is exceptional property, with the potential to be a cornerstone of downtown New Orleans. It is a visible piece of New Orleans history that can continue to play a vital role in our city’s future. It is not just an anchor for a preeminent block in the CBD, but its central location affords access to the French Quarter, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, the Medical District, and the Sports District,” said Michael J. Siegel, SIOR, President of Corporate Realty.

The property benefits from historic architectural character and efficient floor plates. The primary structure is the iconic ten-story United Fruit Building at 321 St. Charles Avenue that was erected in 1920.

The Spanish Renaissance style includes a terra cotta sculpture over the front entrance with rosette garlands and a basket of fruit, exterior ornamentation, an elevator lobby whose starburst-patterned floor is composed of twelve kinds of marble, and a twelve-branch chandelier of gilded wood and patinated bronze that is attributed to a noted Regency period designer.

United Fruit was the dominant player in the tropical fruit business in Central and South America, and the building served as offices for its New Orleans operations. United Fruit would acquire another local tropical fruit entrepreneur’s business, Cuyamel Fruit Company; its founder, Sam Zemurray, would continue to lead the company’s growth for another three decades before the company relocated its headquarters.

The adjoining properties are interconnected at various levels and hosted businesses ranging from banks and accounting firms to International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT).

This compelling offering is ideally positioned for investors and developers seeking to reimagine this prominent property. With its unparalleled location, rich legacy, and development potential, the United Fruit Building package is a foundation for long-term growth that has an enduring impact on the New Orleans urban landscape.

About Corporate Realty

Corporate Realty is a full-service commercial real estate agency based in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and LaPlace that serves the entire Gulf Region. The company has consistently been involved in the largest, most complex, and most demanding real estate transactions and management assignments in this region. Corporate Realty prides itself on having the most knowledgeable real estate professionals in the market. To find out more about the company and its services, visit corp-realty.com.